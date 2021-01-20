Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. forces a fumble on Sunday versus the Saints. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 30, Saints 20 Johnson recorded one catch for 15 yards in 21% of offensive snaps and 22% of special teams snaps. Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD This week: Buccaneers @ Packers, 2:05PM CT Sunday

Green Bay Packers Packers 32, Rams 18 Martin recorded no stats in 8% of defensive snaps and 70% of special teams snaps. Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit This week: Buccaneers @ Packers, 2:05PM CT Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 22, Browns 17 Wilson tallied four tackles and one pass deflection in 73% of defensive snaps and 10% of special teams snaps. Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Bills @ Chiefs, 5:40PM CT Sunday