 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Divisional Round Recap
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-20 08:39:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Gophers in the NFL: Divisional Round

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. forces a fumble on Sunday versus the Saints. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 30, Saints 20

Johnson recorded one catch for 15 yards in 21% of offensive snaps and 22% of special teams snaps.

Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD

This week: Buccaneers @ Packers, 2:05PM CT Sunday

Green Bay Packers

Packers 32, Rams 18

Martin recorded no stats in 8% of defensive snaps and 70% of special teams snaps.

Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit

This week: Buccaneers @ Packers, 2:05PM CT Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 22, Browns 17

Wilson tallied four tackles and one pass deflection in 73% of defensive snaps and 10% of special teams snaps.

Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Bills @ Chiefs, 5:40PM CT Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 30, Saints 20

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied six tackles, and one forced fumble in 100% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps.

Regular season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

This week: Buccaneers @ Packers, 2:05PM CT Sunday

{{ article.author_name }}