Gophers in the NFL: Divisional Round
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Green Bay Packers
Packers 32, Rams 18
Martin recorded no stats in 8% of defensive snaps and 70% of special teams snaps.
Regular season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit
This week: Buccaneers @ Packers, 2:05PM CT Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 22, Browns 17
Wilson tallied four tackles and one pass deflection in 73% of defensive snaps and 10% of special teams snaps.
Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Bills @ Chiefs, 5:40PM CT Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 30, Saints 20
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied six tackles, and one forced fumble in 100% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps.
Regular season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
This week: Buccaneers @ Packers, 2:05PM CT Sunday
