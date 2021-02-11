Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. breaks up a pass in the Super Bowl. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9 Johnson recorded no stats on one target in 18% of offensive snaps. Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD

Kansas City Chiefs Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9 Wilson tallied 10 tackles and one tackler for loss in 70% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps. Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble