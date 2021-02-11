 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Super Bowl LV Recap
Gophers in the NFL: Super Bowl LV

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. breaks up a pass in the Super Bowl. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Antoine Winfield Jr. breaks up a pass in the Super Bowl. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Johnson recorded no stats on one target in 18% of offensive snaps.

Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD

Kansas City Chiefs

Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Wilson tallied 10 tackles and one tackler for loss in 70% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.

Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. racked up six tackles, one interception and two pass deflections in 100% of defensive snaps.

Regular season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

