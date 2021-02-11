Gophers in the NFL: Super Bowl LV
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
Johnson recorded no stats on one target in 18% of offensive snaps.
Regular season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD
Kansas City Chiefs
Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
Wilson tallied 10 tackles and one tackler for loss in 70% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.
Regular season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. racked up six tackles, one interception and two pass deflections in 100% of defensive snaps.
Regular season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report