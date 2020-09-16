TheGopherReport - Gophers in the NFL: Week 1 Recap

Gophers in the NFL: Week 1 Recap
The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!
The Gopher Report takes a look at how the Pro Gophers performed during the opening weekend of NFL action.
Blake Cashman - Jets
- Cashman got the start at inside linebacker for the Jets in their season opening 27-17 loss to the Bills. The former Gopher injured his groin during the game and was placed injured reserve.
Damien Wilson - Chiefs
- Had two tackles in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans.
Eric Murray - Texans
- Tallied seven tackles in the Texans 34-20 loss to the Chiefs. He played 97% of Houston's defensive snaps.
Antoine Winfield, Jr. - Bucs
- Winfield, Jr. got the start for the Buccaneers at safety and had six tackles, one pass break up, and one quarterback hit in Tampa Bay's 34-23 loss to the Saints.
Tyler Johnson - Bucs
- Johnson was on the inactive list for the Buccaneers opener on the road against the Saints.
Carter Coughlin - Giants
- Played 12 snaps, all on special teams in the Giants 26-16 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.
De'Vondre Campbell - Cardinals
- Recorded seven tackles in the Cardinals' 24-20 win over the 49ers and played every defensive snap for Arizona.
Maxx Williams - Cardinals
- Williams didn't record any stats in the Cardinals win. He played 52% of Arizona's offensive snaps.