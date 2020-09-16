TheGopherReport - Gophers in the NFL: Week 1 Recap

The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!

New users, click the image to subscribe!

The Gopher Report takes a look at how the Pro Gophers performed during the opening weekend of NFL action.

Blake Cashman of the Jets (Photo by: New York Jets)

Blake Cashman - Jets

- Cashman got the start at inside linebacker for the Jets in their season opening 27-17 loss to the Bills. The former Gopher injured his groin during the game and was placed injured reserve.

Damien Wilson - Chiefs

- Had two tackles in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans.

Eric Murray - Texans

- Tallied seven tackles in the Texans 34-20 loss to the Chiefs. He played 97% of Houston's defensive snaps.

Antoine Winfield, Jr. - Bucs

- Winfield, Jr. got the start for the Buccaneers at safety and had six tackles, one pass break up, and one quarterback hit in Tampa Bay's 34-23 loss to the Saints.

Tyler Johnson - Bucs

- Johnson was on the inactive list for the Buccaneers opener on the road against the Saints.

Carter Coughlin - Giants

- Played 12 snaps, all on special teams in the Giants 26-16 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

De'Vondre Campbell - Cardinals

- Recorded seven tackles in the Cardinals' 24-20 win over the 49ers and played every defensive snap for Arizona.

Maxx Williams - Cardinals