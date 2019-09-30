News More News
Gophers in the Pros

Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.

Player Weekly Stats

Maxx Williams,

TE - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded 1 catch for 21 yards in the Cardinals 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.


Season Stats: 3 catches, 57 yards

Eric Murray,

S - Cleveland Browns

Recorded four tackles in the Browns' 40-25 win over the Ravens. Murray has started the last three games.


Season Stats: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson,

LB - Kansas City Chiefs

Tallied eight tackles, including one tackle for loss in the Chiefs' 34-30 win over the Lions. Suffered concussion-like symptoms in the game and is questionable for Week 5 action.


Season Stats: 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell,

LB - Atlanta Falcons

Accounted for 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles in the Falcons' 24-10 loss to the Titans.


Season Stats: 38 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FF

Blake Cashman,

LB - New York Jets

Jets had a bye week. Cashman has started the last two games.


Season Stats: 16 tackles, 3 TFL,

Tramaine Brock,

CB - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded two tackles in the Cardinals' 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.


Season Stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings

Sherels was re-signed by the Vikings last week and recorded 12 yards on four punt returns in Minnesota's 16-6 loss to the Bears.


Season Stats: 4 returns, 12 yards

Simoni Lawrence,

LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)

Lawrence tallied 17 tackles in the Tiger Cats' 33-13 win over Winnipeg. Hamilton is 11-3 on the season.


Season Stats: 78 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT

Drew Wolitarsky,

WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Caught four passes for 32 yards in the Blue Bombers' 33-13 loss to Hamilton.


Season Stats: 29 catches, 311 yards, 3 TD

Steven Richardson,

DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded one tackle in Winnipeg's loss to Hamilton.


Season Stats: 22 tackles, 2 sacks
