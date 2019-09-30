Gophers in the Pros
Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.
|Player
|Weekly Stats
|
Maxx Williams,
TE - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded 1 catch for 21 yards in the Cardinals 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Season Stats: 3 catches, 57 yards
|
Eric Murray,
S - Cleveland Browns
|
Recorded four tackles in the Browns' 40-25 win over the Ravens. Murray has started the last three games.
Season Stats: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
|
Damien Wilson,
LB - Kansas City Chiefs
|
Tallied eight tackles, including one tackle for loss in the Chiefs' 34-30 win over the Lions. Suffered concussion-like symptoms in the game and is questionable for Week 5 action.
Season Stats: 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF
|
De'Vondre Campbell,
LB - Atlanta Falcons
|
Accounted for 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and forced two fumbles in the Falcons' 24-10 loss to the Titans.
Season Stats: 38 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FF
|
Blake Cashman,
LB - New York Jets
|
Jets had a bye week. Cashman has started the last two games.
Season Stats: 16 tackles, 3 TFL,
|
Tramaine Brock,
CB - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded two tackles in the Cardinals' 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Season Stats: 14 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD
|
Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings
|
Sherels was re-signed by the Vikings last week and recorded 12 yards on four punt returns in Minnesota's 16-6 loss to the Bears.
Season Stats: 4 returns, 12 yards
|
Simoni Lawrence,
LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)
|
Lawrence tallied 17 tackles in the Tiger Cats' 33-13 win over Winnipeg. Hamilton is 11-3 on the season.
Season Stats: 78 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT
|
Drew Wolitarsky,
WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Caught four passes for 32 yards in the Blue Bombers' 33-13 loss to Hamilton.
Season Stats: 29 catches, 311 yards, 3 TD
|
Steven Richardson,
DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded one tackle in Winnipeg's loss to Hamilton.
Season Stats: 22 tackles, 2 sacks