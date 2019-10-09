News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 07:34:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Gophers in the Pros: Week 5

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.

Gophers in the Pros
Player Weekly Stats

Maxx Williams,

TE - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded 1 catch for 7 yards in the Cardinals 26-23 win over the Bengals.


Season Stats: 4 catches, 64 yards

Eric Murray,

S - Cleveland Browns

Recorded four tackles in the Browns' 31-3 loss to the 49ers. Murray was listed as a backup.


Season Stats: 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson,

LB - Kansas City Chiefs

Tallied 12 tackles in the Chiefs' 19-13 loss to the Colts.


Season Stats: 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell,

LB - Atlanta Falcons

Accounted for 10 tackles and one tackle for loss in the Falcons' 53-32 loss to the Texans.


Season Stats: 48 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF

Blake Cashman,

LB - New York Jets

Accounted for five tackles in Jets' 31-6 loss to the Eagles. Cashman played 57 total snaps.


Season Stats: 21 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Tramaine Brock,

CB - Arizona Cardinals

Recorded four tackles in the Cardinals' 26-23 win over the Bengals.


Season Stats: 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings

Sherels returned one kickoff for nine yards and returned one punt for 15 yards in the Vikings' 28-10 win over the Giants.


Season Stats: 5 punt returns, 23 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards

Simoni Lawrence,

LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)

Lawrence tallied 5 tackles in the Tiger Cats' 42-12 win over Edmonton. Hamilton is 12-3 on the season.


Season Stats: 83 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT

Drew Wolitarsky,

WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded no stats in the Blue Bombers' 21-6 loss to Saskatchewan.


Season Stats: 29 catches, 311 yards, 3 TD

Steven Richardson,

DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded two tackles in Winnipeg's loss to Saskatchewan.


Season Stats: 24 tackles, 2 sacks
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}