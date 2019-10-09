Gophers in the Pros: Week 5
Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.
|Player
|Weekly Stats
|
Maxx Williams,
TE - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded 1 catch for 7 yards in the Cardinals 26-23 win over the Bengals.
Season Stats: 4 catches, 64 yards
|
Eric Murray,
S - Cleveland Browns
|
Recorded four tackles in the Browns' 31-3 loss to the 49ers. Murray was listed as a backup.
Season Stats: 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
|
Damien Wilson,
LB - Kansas City Chiefs
|
Tallied 12 tackles in the Chiefs' 19-13 loss to the Colts.
Season Stats: 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF
|
De'Vondre Campbell,
LB - Atlanta Falcons
|
Accounted for 10 tackles and one tackle for loss in the Falcons' 53-32 loss to the Texans.
Season Stats: 48 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FF
|
Blake Cashman,
LB - New York Jets
|
Accounted for five tackles in Jets' 31-6 loss to the Eagles. Cashman played 57 total snaps.
Season Stats: 21 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD
|
Tramaine Brock,
CB - Arizona Cardinals
|
Recorded four tackles in the Cardinals' 26-23 win over the Bengals.
Season Stats: 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD
|
Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings
|
Sherels returned one kickoff for nine yards and returned one punt for 15 yards in the Vikings' 28-10 win over the Giants.
Season Stats: 5 punt returns, 23 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards
|
Simoni Lawrence,
LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)
|
Lawrence tallied 5 tackles in the Tiger Cats' 42-12 win over Edmonton. Hamilton is 12-3 on the season.
Season Stats: 83 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 INT
|
Drew Wolitarsky,
WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded no stats in the Blue Bombers' 21-6 loss to Saskatchewan.
Season Stats: 29 catches, 311 yards, 3 TD
|
Steven Richardson,
DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded two tackles in Winnipeg's loss to Saskatchewan.
Season Stats: 24 tackles, 2 sacks