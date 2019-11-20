Gophers in the Pros: Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.
|Player
|Weekly Stats
|
Maxx Williams,
TE - Arizona Cardinals
|
No recorded stats in the Cardinals 36-26 loss to the 49ers. Played 14 snaps on special teams.
Season Stats: 11 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD
|
Eric Murray,
S - Cleveland Browns
|
Murray is currently out after knee surgery and listed as week-to-week.
Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD
|
Damien Wilson,
LB - Kansas City Chiefs
|
Tallied six tackles in the Chiefs' 24-17 win over the Chargers. Played 44 snaps (55%) on defense.
Season Stats: 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF
|
De'Vondre Campbell,
LB - Atlanta Falcons
|
Recorded 11 tackles and one interception in the Falcons 29-3 win over the Panthers. Played 66 snaps (88%) on defense
Season Stats: 87 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT
|
Blake Cashman,
LB - New York Jets
|
After Week 8, Cashman was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. He started five games for the Jets this season.
Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR
|
Tramaine Brock,
CB - Arizona Cardinals
|
Brock has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury and remains questionable.
Season Stats: 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PD
|
Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings
|
Sherels was released by the Vikings after week six.
Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards
|
Simoni Lawrence,
LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)
|
Had five tackles in Hamilton's 36-16 win over Edmonton.
Season Stats: 103 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INT
|
Drew Wolitarsky,
WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded two catches for 44 yards in Winnipeg's 20-13 win over Saskatchewan.
Season Stats: 38 catches, 439 yards, 4 TD
|
Steven Richardson,
DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)
|
Recorded two tackles and recovered a fumble in Winnipeg's 20-13 win over Saskatchewan.
Season Stats: 30 tackles, 2 sacks