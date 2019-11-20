News More News
Gophers in the Pros: Week 11

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff
Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books, we take a look back at how the Gopher alums did on the professional gridiron, CFL included, this past weekend.

Gophers in the Pros
Player Weekly Stats

Maxx Williams,

TE - Arizona Cardinals

No recorded stats in the Cardinals 36-26 loss to the 49ers. Played 14 snaps on special teams.


Season Stats: 11 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD

Eric Murray,

S - Cleveland Browns

Murray is currently out after knee surgery and listed as week-to-week.


Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD

Damien Wilson,

LB - Kansas City Chiefs

Tallied six tackles in the Chiefs' 24-17 win over the Chargers. Played 44 snaps (55%) on defense.


Season Stats: 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL, 1 FF

De'Vondre Campbell,

LB - Atlanta Falcons

Recorded 11 tackles and one interception in the Falcons 29-3 win over the Panthers. Played 66 snaps (88%) on defense


Season Stats: 87 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT

Blake Cashman,

LB - New York Jets

After Week 8, Cashman was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum. He started five games for the Jets this season.


Season Stats: 40 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 PD, 1 FR

Tramaine Brock,

CB - Arizona Cardinals

Brock has missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury and remains questionable.


Season Stats: 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 PD

Marcus Sherels, PR - Minnesota Vikings

Sherels was released by the Vikings after week six.


Season Stats: 6 punt returns, 29 yards - 1 kick return, 9 yards

Simoni Lawrence,

LB - Hamilton Tiger Cats (CFL)

Had five tackles in Hamilton's 36-16 win over Edmonton.


Season Stats: 103 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 INT

Drew Wolitarsky,

WR - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded two catches for 44 yards in Winnipeg's 20-13 win over Saskatchewan.


Season Stats: 38 catches, 439 yards, 4 TD

Steven Richardson,

DL - Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL)

Recorded two tackles and recovered a fumble in Winnipeg's 20-13 win over Saskatchewan.


Season Stats: 30 tackles, 2 sacks
