Gophers in the Pros: Week 11
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
New York Giants
BYE WEEK
Coughlin and the Giants were on their bye in week 11.
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass deflection
This week: Giants @ Bengals, 12pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rams 27, Buccaneers 24
Johnson appeared in 10% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and recorded no stats.
Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD
This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday
Green Bay Packers
Colts 34, Packers 31
Martin recorded four tackles in 26% of defensive snaps and 45% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 13 tackles, 1 TFL
This week: Bears @ Packers, 7:20pm Sunday
Houston Texans
Texans 27, Patriots 20
Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded four tackles.
Season stats: 46 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Texans @ Lions, 11:30am Thursday
Carolina Panthers
Panthers 20, Lions 0
Smith tallied 29 yards on eight carries and a fumble in 13% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 11 carries, 42 yards
This week: Panthers @ Vikings, 12pm Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21
Williams played in 57% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 12% of special teams snaps, recording 2 catches for 29 yards.
Season stats: 3 receptions, 33 yards, 1 touchdown
This week: Cardinals @ Patriots, 12pm Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 35, Raiders 31
Wilson recorded six tackles in 81% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 60 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rams 27, Buccaneers 24
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied nine tackles and played in 99% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 37% of special teams snaps. He is rated in the top 15 in the league in run defense and pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus.
Season stats: 61 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday
NOTES:
*** Blake Cashman has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and it is unclear if he will return in Week 12 against the Dolphins.
