 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 11 Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-24 22:32:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Gophers in the Pros: Week 11

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Damien Wilson and a teammate corral a Raiders ball carrier on Sunday. (Photo: chiefs.com)
Damien Wilson and a teammate corral a Raiders ball carrier on Sunday. (Photo: chiefs.com)
CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION
CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21

Campbell recorded one tackle, in 39% of defensive snaps and 4% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 67 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit

This week: Cardinals @ Patriots, 12pm Sunday

New York Giants

BYE WEEK

Coughlin and the Giants were on their bye in week 11.

Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass deflection

This week: Giants @ Bengals, 12pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rams 27, Buccaneers 24

Johnson appeared in 10% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and recorded no stats.

Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD

This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers

Colts 34, Packers 31

Martin recorded four tackles in 26% of defensive snaps and 45% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 13 tackles, 1 TFL

This week: Bears @ Packers, 7:20pm Sunday

Houston Texans

Texans 27, Patriots 20

Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded four tackles.

Season stats: 46 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Texans @ Lions, 11:30am Thursday

Carolina Panthers

Panthers 20, Lions 0

Smith tallied 29 yards on eight carries and a fumble in 13% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 11 carries, 42 yards

This week: Panthers @ Vikings, 12pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21

Williams played in 57% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 12% of special teams snaps, recording 2 catches for 29 yards.

Season stats: 3 receptions, 33 yards, 1 touchdown

This week: Cardinals @ Patriots, 12pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 35, Raiders 31

Wilson recorded six tackles in 81% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 60 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rams 27, Buccaneers 24

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied nine tackles and played in 99% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 37% of special teams snaps. He is rated in the top 15 in the league in run defense and pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus.

Season stats: 61 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday

NOTES:

*** Blake Cashman has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and it is unclear if he will return in Week 12 against the Dolphins.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}