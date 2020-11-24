Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Damien Wilson and a teammate corral a Raiders ball carrier on Sunday. (Photo: chiefs.com)

Arizona Cardinals Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21 Campbell recorded one tackle, in 39% of defensive snaps and 4% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 67 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit This week: Cardinals @ Patriots, 12pm Sunday

New York Giants BYE WEEK Coughlin and the Giants were on their bye in week 11. Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass deflection This week: Giants @ Bengals, 12pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rams 27, Buccaneers 24 Johnson appeared in 10% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and recorded no stats. Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers Colts 34, Packers 31 Martin recorded four tackles in 26% of defensive snaps and 45% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 13 tackles, 1 TFL This week: Bears @ Packers, 7:20pm Sunday

Houston Texans Texans 27, Patriots 20 Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded four tackles. Season stats: 46 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Texans @ Lions, 11:30am Thursday

Carolina Panthers Panthers 20, Lions 0 Smith tallied 29 yards on eight carries and a fumble in 13% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 11 carries, 42 yards This week: Panthers @ Vikings, 12pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21 Williams played in 57% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 12% of special teams snaps, recording 2 catches for 29 yards. Season stats: 3 receptions, 33 yards, 1 touchdown This week: Cardinals @ Patriots, 12pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 35, Raiders 31 Wilson recorded six tackles in 81% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 60 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rams 27, Buccaneers 24 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied nine tackles and played in 99% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 37% of special teams snaps. He is rated in the top 15 in the league in run defense and pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus. Season stats: 61 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble This week: Chiefs @ Buccaneers, 3:25pm Sunday

