Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Chiefs linebacker and former Gopher Damien Wilson (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona Cardinals Patriots 20, Cardinals 17 Campbell recorded seven tackles in 86% of defensive snaps and 23% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 80 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday

New York Giants Giants 17, Seahawks 12 Coughlin recorded three tackles in 39% of defensive snaps and 29% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday

The Giants young linebackers -- Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown, Tae Crowder -- seem to be all around the QB or the ball when they're on the field. They've all got speed and make good use of it.



Good sign for the future. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 6, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bye Week Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD This week: Vikings @ Buccaneers, 12pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers Packers 30, Eagles 16 Martin recorded two tackles and one for loss in 26% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 18 tackles, 3 TFL This week: Packers @ Lions, 3:25 pm Sunday

Houston Texans Texans 41, Lions 25 Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded 3 tackles. Season stats: 52 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Texans @ Bears, 12 pm Sunday

Carolina Panthers Bye Week Season stats: 18 carries, 60 yards This week: Broncos @ Panthers, 12 pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals Rams 38, Cardinals 28 Williams played in just 28% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 40% of special teams snaps, he recorded no stats. Season stats: 5 receptions, 43 yards, 1 touchdown This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24 Wilson recorded five tackles in 70% of defensive snaps and 24% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Chiefs @ Dolphins, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bye Week Season stats: 69 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble This week: Vikings @ Buccaneers, 12pm Sunday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)