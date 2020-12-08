 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 13 Recap
Gophers in the Pros: Week 13

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Chiefs linebacker and former Gopher Damien Wilson (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Chiefs linebacker and former Gopher Damien Wilson (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

Patriots 20, Cardinals 17

Campbell recorded seven tackles in 86% of defensive snaps and 23% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 80 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit

This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday

New York Giants

Giants 17, Seahawks 12

Coughlin recorded three tackles in 39% of defensive snaps and 29% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection

This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bye Week

Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD

This week: Vikings @ Buccaneers, 12pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers

Packers 30, Eagles 16

Martin recorded two tackles and one for loss in 26% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 18 tackles, 3 TFL

This week: Packers @ Lions, 3:25 pm Sunday

Houston Texans

Texans 41, Lions 25

Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded 3 tackles.

Season stats: 52 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Texans @ Bears, 12 pm Sunday

Carolina Panthers

Bye Week

Season stats: 18 carries, 60 yards

This week: Broncos @ Panthers, 12 pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

Rams 38, Cardinals 28

Williams played in just 28% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 40% of special teams snaps, he recorded no stats.

Season stats: 5 receptions, 43 yards, 1 touchdown

This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24

Wilson recorded five tackles in 70% of defensive snaps and 24% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Chiefs @ Dolphins, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bye Week

Season stats: 69 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

This week: Vikings @ Buccaneers, 12pm Sunday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)
Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)

New York Jets

Raiders 31, Jets 28

Cashman did not play after being placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous week's game against the Dolphins.

Season stats: 6 tackles

This week: Jets @ Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

{{ article.author_name }}