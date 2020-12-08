Gophers in the Pros: Week 13
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Arizona Cardinals
Patriots 20, Cardinals 17
Campbell recorded seven tackles in 86% of defensive snaps and 23% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 80 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit
This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday
New York Giants
Giants 17, Seahawks 12
Coughlin recorded three tackles in 39% of defensive snaps and 29% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection
This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday
The Giants young linebackers -- Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown, Tae Crowder -- seem to be all around the QB or the ball when they're on the field. They've all got speed and make good use of it.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 6, 2020
Good sign for the future.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bye Week
Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD
This week: Vikings @ Buccaneers, 12pm Sunday
Green Bay Packers
Packers 30, Eagles 16
Martin recorded two tackles and one for loss in 26% of defensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 18 tackles, 3 TFL
This week: Packers @ Lions, 3:25 pm Sunday
Houston Texans
Texans 41, Lions 25
Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded 3 tackles.
Season stats: 52 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Texans @ Bears, 12 pm Sunday
Carolina Panthers
Bye Week
Season stats: 18 carries, 60 yards
This week: Broncos @ Panthers, 12 pm Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
Rams 38, Cardinals 28
Williams played in just 28% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 40% of special teams snaps, he recorded no stats.
Season stats: 5 receptions, 43 yards, 1 touchdown
This week: Cardinals @ Giants, 12 pm Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24
Wilson recorded five tackles in 70% of defensive snaps and 24% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Chiefs @ Dolphins, 12 pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bye Week
Season stats: 69 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Vikings @ Buccaneers, 12pm Sunday
New York Jets
Raiders 31, Jets 28
Cashman did not play after being placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous week's game against the Dolphins.
Season stats: 6 tackles
This week: Jets @ Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. Sunday
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report