 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 15 Recap
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-22 17:12:20 -0600') }}

Gophers in the Pros: Week 15

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Maxx Williams rumbles for a 42 yard reception on Sunday versus the Eagles. (Photo: azcardinals.com)
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 33, Eagles 26

Campbell recorded three tackles and one forced fumble in 42% of defensive snaps.

Season stats: 87 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit, 1 forced fumble

This week: 49ers @ Cardinals, 3:30 pm Saturday

New York Giants

Browns 20, Giants 6

Coughlin recorded four tackles in 44% of defensive snaps and 33% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection

This week: Giants @ Ravens, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27

Johnson was targeted just once in 16% of offensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD

This week: Buccaneers @ Lions, 12 pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers

Packers 24, Panthers 16

Martin recorded four tackles in 32% of defensive snaps and 54% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 23 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit

This week: Titans @ Packers, 7:20 pm Sunday

Houston Texans

Colts 27, Texans 20

Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded five tackles and one pass deflection.

Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble

This week: Bengals @ Texans, 12 pm Sunday

Carolina Panthers

Packers 24, Panthers 16

Smith gained 23 yards rushing on four carries, and 24 receiving yards on three catches in 35% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 24 carries, 93 yards, 6 catches, 40 yards

This week: Panthers @ Washington, 12 pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 33, Eagles 26

Williams played in 34% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 26% of special teams snaps, and recorded one catch for 42 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

Season stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown

This week: 49ers @ Cardinals, 3:30 pm Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 32, Saints 29

Wilson has missed the last two games with a knee injury and is questionable for week 16.

Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Falcons @ Chiefs, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied two tackles and one pass deflection in 100% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 6th in pass rush grade at 83.0 and 3rd in run defense at 84.2 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Season stats: 83 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 5 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles

This week: Buccaneers @ Lions, 12 pm Sunday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)
Blake Cashman

New York Jets

Jets 23, Rams 20

Cashman is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the week 13 game against the Dolphins.

Season stats: 6 tackles

This week: Browns @ Jets, 12 pm Sunday

{{ article.author_name }}