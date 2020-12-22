Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Maxx Williams rumbles for a 42 yard reception on Sunday versus the Eagles. (Photo: azcardinals.com)

Arizona Cardinals Cardinals 33, Eagles 26 Campbell recorded three tackles and one forced fumble in 42% of defensive snaps. Season stats: 87 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit, 1 forced fumble This week: 49ers @ Cardinals, 3:30 pm Saturday

New York Giants Browns 20, Giants 6 Coughlin recorded four tackles in 44% of defensive snaps and 33% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection This week: Giants @ Ravens, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27 Johnson was targeted just once in 16% of offensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD This week: Buccaneers @ Lions, 12 pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers Packers 24, Panthers 16 Martin recorded four tackles in 32% of defensive snaps and 54% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 23 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit This week: Titans @ Packers, 7:20 pm Sunday

Houston Texans Colts 27, Texans 20 Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded five tackles and one pass deflection. Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble This week: Bengals @ Texans, 12 pm Sunday

Carolina Panthers Packers 24, Panthers 16 Smith gained 23 yards rushing on four carries, and 24 receiving yards on three catches in 35% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 24 carries, 93 yards, 6 catches, 40 yards This week: Panthers @ Washington, 12 pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals Cardinals 33, Eagles 26 Williams played in 34% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 26% of special teams snaps, and recorded one catch for 42 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Season stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown This week: 49ers @ Cardinals, 3:30 pm Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 32, Saints 29 Wilson has missed the last two games with a knee injury and is questionable for week 16. Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Falcons @ Chiefs, 12 pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied two tackles and one pass deflection in 100% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 6th in pass rush grade at 83.0 and 3rd in run defense at 84.2 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Season stats: 83 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 5 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles This week: Buccaneers @ Lions, 12 pm Sunday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)