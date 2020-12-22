Gophers in the Pros: Week 15
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 33, Eagles 26
Campbell recorded three tackles and one forced fumble in 42% of defensive snaps.
Season stats: 87 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 2 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
This week: 49ers @ Cardinals, 3:30 pm Saturday
New York Giants
Browns 20, Giants 6
Coughlin recorded four tackles in 44% of defensive snaps and 33% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection
This week: Giants @ Ravens, 12 pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27
Johnson was targeted just once in 16% of offensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD
This week: Buccaneers @ Lions, 12 pm Sunday
Green Bay Packers
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Martin recorded four tackles in 32% of defensive snaps and 54% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 23 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit
This week: Titans @ Packers, 7:20 pm Sunday
Houston Texans
Colts 27, Texans 20
Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded five tackles and one pass deflection.
Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
This week: Bengals @ Texans, 12 pm Sunday
Carolina Panthers
Packers 24, Panthers 16
Smith gained 23 yards rushing on four carries, and 24 receiving yards on three catches in 35% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 24 carries, 93 yards, 6 catches, 40 yards
This week: Panthers @ Washington, 12 pm Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 33, Eagles 26
Williams played in 34% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 26% of special teams snaps, and recorded one catch for 42 yards before leaving the game with an ankle injury.
Season stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown
This week: 49ers @ Cardinals, 3:30 pm Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 32, Saints 29
Wilson has missed the last two games with a knee injury and is questionable for week 16.
Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Falcons @ Chiefs, 12 pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 31, Falcons 27
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied two tackles and one pass deflection in 100% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 6th in pass rush grade at 83.0 and 3rd in run defense at 84.2 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Season stats: 83 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 5 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles
This week: Buccaneers @ Lions, 12 pm Sunday
Blake Cashman
New York Jets
Jets 23, Rams 20
Cashman is on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the week 13 game against the Dolphins.
Season stats: 6 tackles
This week: Browns @ Jets, 12 pm Sunday
