Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Rodney Smith finds his way to the end zone versus the Saints on Sunday. (Photo: panthers.com)

Arizona Cardinals Rams 18, Cardinals 7 Campbell recorded seven tackles, one for loss, and one pass deflection in 58% of defensive snaps and 44% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 99 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 pass deflections, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble This week: Finished with an 8-8 record

New York Giants Giants 23, Cowboys 19 Coughlin recorded no stats in 13% of defensive snaps and 33% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection This week: Finished with a 6-10 record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27 Johnson reeled in one catch for 16 yards in 27% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD This week: Buccaneers @ Washington, 7:15 pm Saturday

Green Bay Packers Packers 35, Bears 16 Martin recorded no stats in 15% of defensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit This week: First round bye in playoffs

Houston Texans Titans 41, Texans 38 Murray was placed on the COVID-19 list prior to week 16 and did not play in week 17. Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble This week: Finished with a 4-12 record

Carolina Panthers Saints 33, Panthers 7 Smith gained 40 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored his first career touchdown. He also added four receiving yards on one catch in 63% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 41 carries, 156 yards, 1 touchdown, 9 catches, 59 yards This week: Finished with a 5-11 record

Arizona Cardinals Rams 18, Cardinals 7 Williams recorded no stats in 51% of offensive snaps. Season stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown This week: Finished with an 8-8 record

Kansas City Chiefs Chargers 38, Chiefs 21 Wilson recorded five tackles, and one tackle for loss in 65% of defensive snaps and 18% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: First round bye in playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied seven tackles, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery in 96% of defensive snaps and 4% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 7th in pass rush grade at 80.8 and 2nd in run defense at 86.3 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery This week: Buccaneers @ Washington, 7:15 pm Saturday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)