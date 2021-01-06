 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 17 Recap
Gophers in the Pros: Week 17

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Rodney Smith finds his way to the end zone versus the Saints on Sunday. (Photo: panthers.com)

Arizona Cardinals

Rams 18, Cardinals 7

Campbell recorded seven tackles, one for loss, and one pass deflection in 58% of defensive snaps and 44% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 99 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 pass deflections, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

This week: Finished with an 8-8 record

New York Giants

Giants 23, Cowboys 19

Coughlin recorded no stats in 13% of defensive snaps and 33% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection

This week: Finished with a 6-10 record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27

Johnson reeled in one catch for 16 yards in 27% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD

This week: Buccaneers @ Washington, 7:15 pm Saturday

Green Bay Packers

Packers 35, Bears 16

Martin recorded no stats in 15% of defensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit

This week: First round bye in playoffs

Houston Texans

Titans 41, Texans 38

Murray was placed on the COVID-19 list prior to week 16 and did not play in week 17.

Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble

This week: Finished with a 4-12 record

Carolina Panthers

Saints 33, Panthers 7

Smith gained 40 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored his first career touchdown. He also added four receiving yards on one catch in 63% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 41 carries, 156 yards, 1 touchdown, 9 catches, 59 yards

This week: Finished with a 5-11 record

Arizona Cardinals

Rams 18, Cardinals 7

Williams recorded no stats in 51% of offensive snaps.

Season stats: 8 receptions, 102 yards, 1 touchdown

This week: Finished with an 8-8 record

Kansas City Chiefs

Chargers 38, Chiefs 21

Wilson recorded five tackles, and one tackle for loss in 65% of defensive snaps and 18% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: First round bye in playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied seven tackles, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery in 96% of defensive snaps and 4% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 7th in pass rush grade at 80.8 and 2nd in run defense at 86.3 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

This week: Buccaneers @ Washington, 7:15 pm Saturday

Blake Cashman (Photo: New York Jets)

Blake Cashman

New York Jets

Patriots 28, Jets 14

Cashman finished the season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the week 13 game against the Dolphins.

Season stats: 6 tackles

This week: Finished with a 2-14 record

{{ article.author_name }}