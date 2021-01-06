Gophers in the Pros: Week 17
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Arizona Cardinals
Rams 18, Cardinals 7
Campbell recorded seven tackles, one for loss, and one pass deflection in 58% of defensive snaps and 44% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 99 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 pass deflections, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Finished with an 8-8 record
New York Giants
Giants 23, Cowboys 19
Coughlin recorded no stats in 13% of defensive snaps and 33% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection
This week: Finished with a 6-10 record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27
Johnson reeled in one catch for 16 yards in 27% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 12 catches, 169 yards, 2 TD
This week: Buccaneers @ Washington, 7:15 pm Saturday
Green Bay Packers
Packers 35, Bears 16
Martin recorded no stats in 15% of defensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 24 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 QB hit
This week: First round bye in playoffs
Houston Texans
Titans 41, Texans 38
Murray was placed on the COVID-19 list prior to week 16 and did not play in week 17.
Season stats: 68 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble
This week: Finished with a 4-12 record
Carolina Panthers
Saints 33, Panthers 7
Smith gained 40 yards rushing on 10 carries and scored his first career touchdown. He also added four receiving yards on one catch in 63% of offensive snaps.
Season stats: 41 carries, 156 yards, 1 touchdown, 9 catches, 59 yards
This week: Finished with a 5-11 record
Kansas City Chiefs
Chargers 38, Chiefs 21
Wilson recorded five tackles, and one tackle for loss in 65% of defensive snaps and 18% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 73 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: First round bye in playoffs
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tallied seven tackles, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery in 96% of defensive snaps and 4% of special teams snaps. Winfield is ranked 7th in pass rush grade at 80.8 and 2nd in run defense at 86.3 among all safeties in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Season stats: 94 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 4 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
This week: Buccaneers @ Washington, 7:15 pm Saturday
Blake Cashman
New York Jets
Patriots 28, Jets 14
Cashman finished the season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the week 13 game against the Dolphins.
Season stats: 6 tackles
This week: Finished with a 2-14 record
