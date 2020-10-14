Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied five tackles and played in 98% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 6th in Pro Football Focus' overall safety grades. His 90.1 pass rush grade is second in the league.

Johnson appeared in a season-high 79% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded four catches for 61 yards on six targets, a team high in both categories.

Murray had six tackles in the Texans' win over the Jaguars. He played in 100% of the teams' defensive snaps.

Wilson tallied seven tackles and one tackle for loss in Sunday's loss versus the Raiders.

Coughlin played in 71% of the Giants' special teams snaps and recorded no stats.

Campbell recorded nine tackles in Sunday's win over the Jets while logging 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.

*** Blake Cashman of the New York Jets has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a groin injury.

*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.