Gophers in the Pros: Week Five
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears 20, Buccaneers 19
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied five tackles and played in 98% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 6th in Pro Football Focus' overall safety grades. His 90.1 pass rush grade is second in the league.
Season stats: 30 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Packers at Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears 20, Buccaneers 19
Johnson appeared in a season-high 79% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded four catches for 61 yards on six targets, a team high in both categories.
Season stats: 6 catches, 61 yards
This week: Packers at Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Houston Texans
Texans 30, Jaguars 14
Murray had six tackles in the Texans' win over the Jaguars. He played in 100% of the teams' defensive snaps.
Season stats: 27 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Texans at Titans, 12 p.m. Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Raiders 40, Chiefs 32
Wilson tallied seven tackles and one tackle for loss in Sunday's loss versus the Raiders.
Season stats: 28 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Chiefs at Bills, 4 p.m. Monday
New York Giants
Cowboys 37, Giants 34
Coughlin played in 71% of the Giants' special teams snaps and recorded no stats.
This week: Washington at Giants, 12 p.m. Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 30, Jets 10
Campbell recorded nine tackles in Sunday's win over the Jets while logging 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.
Season stats: 41 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections
This week: Cardinals at Cowboys, 7:15 p.m. Monday
*** Blake Cashman of the New York Jets has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a groin injury.
*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.
