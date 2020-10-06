 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 4 Recap
Gophers in the Pros: Week Four

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff
@thecaseywarner
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 38, Chargers 31

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied two tackles and played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps in the Bucs win. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 16th in Pro Football Focuses overall safety grades. His 90.5 pass rush grade is second in the league.

This week: Bucs at Bears, 7:20 p.m. Thursday

Antoine Winfield Jr. forces a big hit on Chargers' running back Austin Ekeler on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 38, Chargers 31

Johnson appeared in 33% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He did not record any stats.

This week: Bucs at Bears, 7:20 p.m. Thursday

Houston Texans

Vikings 31, Texans 23

Murray had three tackles and one quarterback hit in the Texans' loss to the Vikings. He played 100% of the defensive snaps.

This week: Texans at Jaguars, 12 p.m. Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 26, Patriots 10

Wilson tallied four tackles in Monday night's win for the Chiefs.

This week: Raiders at Chiefs, 12 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants

Rams 17, Giants 9

Coughlin was inactive in New York's loss to the Rams.

This week: Giants at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

Panthers 31, Cardinals 21

Campbell recorded nine tackles in Sunday's loss to the Panthers while logging 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.

This week: Cardinals at Jets, 12 p.m. Sunday

*** Blake Cashman of the New York Jets has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a groin injury.

*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.

{{ article.author_name }}