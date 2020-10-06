Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied two tackles and played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps in the Bucs win. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 16th in Pro Football Focuses overall safety grades. His 90.5 pass rush grade is second in the league.

Johnson appeared in 33% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He did not record any stats.

Murray had three tackles and one quarterback hit in the Texans' loss to the Vikings. He played 100% of the defensive snaps.

Wilson tallied four tackles in Monday night's win for the Chiefs.

Coughlin was inactive in New York's loss to the Rams.

Campbell recorded nine tackles in Sunday's loss to the Panthers while logging 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.

*** Blake Cashman of the New York Jets has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a groin injury.

*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.