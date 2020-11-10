Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Maxx Williams takes in his first touchdown of the season. (Photo: azcardinals.com)

Arizona Cardinals Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31 Campbell recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Season stats: 63 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit This week: Bills @ Cardinals, 3:05pm Sunday

New York Giants Giants 23, Washington 20 Coughlin played in 38% of the Giants' special teams snaps and 7% of the teams' defensive snaps recording no stats. Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit This week: Eagles @ Giants, 12pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saints 38, Buccaneers 3 Johnson appeared in 12% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and 38% of special teams snaps. He recorded one catch on one target for 11 yards. Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD This week: Buccaneers @ Panthers, 12pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers Packers 34, 49ers 17 Martin was placed on the COVID injured/reserve list before the Packers' matchup with the 49ers. Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL This week: Jaguars @ Packers, 12pm Sunday

Houston Texans Texans 27, Jaguars 25 Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded three tackles. Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Texans @ Browns, 12pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31 Williams played in 49% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and recorded one catch on one target for four yards and a touchdown. Season stats: 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 touchdown This week: Bills @ Cardinals, 3:05pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 33, Panthers 31 Wilson played in 46% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps, 13% of special teams snaps and recorded two tackles. Season stats: 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Bye week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saints 38, Buccaneers 3 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied seven tackles and played in 97% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 48% of special teams snaps. His 82.2 pass rush grade is rated fifth in the league by Pro Football Focus. Season stats: 51 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble This week: Buccaneers @ Panthers, 12pm Sunday

NOTES: