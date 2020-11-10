 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 9 Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-10 17:47:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Gophers in the Pros: Week Nine

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Maxx Williams takes in his first touchdown of the season. (Photo: azcardinals.com)
Maxx Williams takes in his first touchdown of the season. (Photo: azcardinals.com)

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Arizona Cardinals

Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31

Campbell recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.

Season stats: 63 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit

This week: Bills @ Cardinals, 3:05pm Sunday

New York Giants

Giants 23, Washington 20

Coughlin played in 38% of the Giants' special teams snaps and 7% of the teams' defensive snaps recording no stats.

Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit

This week: Eagles @ Giants, 12pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints 38, Buccaneers 3

Johnson appeared in 12% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and 38% of special teams snaps. He recorded one catch on one target for 11 yards.

Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD

This week: Buccaneers @ Panthers, 12pm Sunday

Green Bay Packers

Packers 34, 49ers 17

Martin was placed on the COVID injured/reserve list before the Packers' matchup with the 49ers.

Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL

This week: Jaguars @ Packers, 12pm Sunday

Houston Texans

Texans 27, Jaguars 25

Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded three tackles.

Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Texans @ Browns, 12pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31

Williams played in 49% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and recorded one catch on one target for four yards and a touchdown.

Season stats: 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 touchdown

This week: Bills @ Cardinals, 3:05pm Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 33, Panthers 31

Wilson played in 46% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps, 13% of special teams snaps and recorded two tackles.

Season stats: 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Bye week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints 38, Buccaneers 3

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied seven tackles and played in 97% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 48% of special teams snaps. His 82.2 pass rush grade is rated fifth in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Season stats: 51 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

This week: Buccaneers @ Panthers, 12pm Sunday

NOTES:

*** Blake Cashman missed week 9 with a hamstring injury and is uncertain to play in the Jets' week 11 matchup versus the Chargers.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}