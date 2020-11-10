Gophers in the Pros: Week Nine
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Arizona Cardinals
Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31
Campbell recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.
Season stats: 63 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit
This week: Bills @ Cardinals, 3:05pm Sunday
New York Giants
Giants 23, Washington 20
Coughlin played in 38% of the Giants' special teams snaps and 7% of the teams' defensive snaps recording no stats.
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
This week: Eagles @ Giants, 12pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints 38, Buccaneers 3
Johnson appeared in 12% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and 38% of special teams snaps. He recorded one catch on one target for 11 yards.
Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD
This week: Buccaneers @ Panthers, 12pm Sunday
Green Bay Packers
Packers 34, 49ers 17
Martin was placed on the COVID injured/reserve list before the Packers' matchup with the 49ers.
Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
This week: Jaguars @ Packers, 12pm Sunday
Houston Texans
Texans 27, Jaguars 25
Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded three tackles.
Season stats: 38 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Texans @ Browns, 12pm Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31
Williams played in 49% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and recorded one catch on one target for four yards and a touchdown.
Season stats: 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 touchdown
This week: Bills @ Cardinals, 3:05pm Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 33, Panthers 31
Wilson played in 46% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps, 13% of special teams snaps and recorded two tackles.
Season stats: 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Bye week
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints 38, Buccaneers 3
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied seven tackles and played in 97% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 48% of special teams snaps. His 82.2 pass rush grade is rated fifth in the league by Pro Football Focus.
Season stats: 51 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Buccaneers @ Panthers, 12pm Sunday
NOTES:
*** Blake Cashman missed week 9 with a hamstring injury and is uncertain to play in the Jets' week 11 matchup versus the Chargers.
