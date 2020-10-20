Gophers in the Pros: Week Six
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 38, Packers 10
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied five tackles and played in 94% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over Green Bay. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 18th in Pro Football Focus' overall safety grades. His 90.2 pass rush grade is second in the league.
Season stats: 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Buccaneers at Raiders, 7:20 p.m. Sunday
Johnson appeared in 26% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded one catch for seven yards and a touchdown, the first of his NFL career.
Season stats: 5 catches, 68 yards, 1TD
This week: Buccaneers at Raiders, 7:20 p.m. Sunday
Houston Texans
Titans 42, Texans 36
Murray had five tackles in the Texans' loss to the Titans. He played in 100% of the teams' defensive snaps.
Season stats: 32 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Packers at Texans, 12 p.m. Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 26, Bills 17
Wilson tallied seven tackles in Sunday's win over the Bills.
Season stats: 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Chiefs at Broncos, 3:25 p.m. Sunday
New York Giants
Giants 20, Washington 19
Coughlin recorded one tackle and saw three defensive snaps as well as playing in 45% of the Giants' special teams snaps.
This week: Eagles at Giants, 7:20 p.m. Thursday
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10
Campbell recorded seven tackles in Monday night's win over the Cowboys while logging 81% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.
Season stats: 48 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections
This week: Seahawks at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Blake Cashman
New York Jets
Dolphins 24, Jets 0
Cashman returned from IR and logged 19 special teams snaps, recording one tackle.
Season stats: 2 tackles
This week: Bills at Jets, 12 p.m., Sunday
NOTES:
*** Kamal Martin of the Green Bay Packers has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a knee injury.
*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.
