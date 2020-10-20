 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 6 Recap
Gophers in the Pros: Week Six

Tyler Johnson celebrates his first TD with Tom Brady on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Tyler Johnson celebrates his first TD with Tom Brady on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff
@thecaseywarner
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 38, Packers 10

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied five tackles and played in 94% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over Green Bay. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 18th in Pro Football Focus' overall safety grades. His 90.2 pass rush grade is second in the league.

Season stats: 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

This week: Buccaneers at Raiders, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Johnson appeared in 26% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded one catch for seven yards and a touchdown, the first of his NFL career.

Season stats: 5 catches, 68 yards, 1TD

This week: Buccaneers at Raiders, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Houston Texans

Titans 42, Texans 36

Murray had five tackles in the Texans' loss to the Titans. He played in 100% of the teams' defensive snaps.

Season stats: 32 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Packers at Texans, 12 p.m. Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 26, Bills 17

Wilson tallied seven tackles in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Season stats: 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Chiefs at Broncos, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants

Giants 20, Washington 19

Coughlin recorded one tackle and saw three defensive snaps as well as playing in 45% of the Giants' special teams snaps.

This week: Eagles at Giants, 7:20 p.m. Thursday

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10

Campbell recorded seven tackles in Monday night's win over the Cowboys while logging 81% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.

Season stats: 48 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections

This week: Seahawks at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Blake Cashman

New York Jets

Dolphins 24, Jets 0

Cashman returned from IR and logged 19 special teams snaps, recording one tackle.

Season stats: 2 tackles

This week: Bills at Jets, 12 p.m., Sunday

NOTES:

*** Kamal Martin of the Green Bay Packers has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a knee injury.

*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.

