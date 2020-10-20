Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 38, Packers 10 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied five tackles and played in 94% of the team's defensive snaps in the Bucs win over Green Bay. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks 18th in Pro Football Focus' overall safety grades. His 90.2 pass rush grade is second in the league. Season stats: 35 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble This week: Buccaneers at Raiders, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 38, Packers 10 Johnson appeared in 26% of the team's offensive snaps on Sunday for Tampa Bay. He recorded one catch for seven yards and a touchdown, the first of his NFL career. Season stats: 5 catches, 68 yards, 1TD This week: Buccaneers at Raiders, 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Houston Texans Titans 42, Texans 36 Murray had five tackles in the Texans' loss to the Titans. He played in 100% of the teams' defensive snaps. Season stats: 32 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Packers at Texans, 12 p.m. Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs 26, Bills 17 Wilson tallied seven tackles in Sunday's win over the Bills. Season stats: 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Chiefs at Broncos, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants Giants 20, Washington 19 Coughlin recorded one tackle and saw three defensive snaps as well as playing in 45% of the Giants' special teams snaps. This week: Eagles at Giants, 7:20 p.m. Thursday

Arizona Cardinals Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10 Campbell recorded seven tackles in Monday night's win over the Cowboys while logging 81% of the Cardinals defensive snaps. Season stats: 48 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 pass deflections This week: Seahawks at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Blake Cashman

New York Jets Dolphins 24, Jets 0 Cashman returned from IR and logged 19 special teams snaps, recording one tackle. Season stats: 2 tackles This week: Bills at Jets, 12 p.m., Sunday

NOTES: