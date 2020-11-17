Gophers in the Pros: Week Ten
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 32, Bills 30
Campbell recorded three tackles, and one tackle for loss in 53% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps after leaving the game with a calf injury.
Season stats: 66 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit
This week: Cardinals @ Seahawks, 7:20pm Thursday
New York Giants
Giants 27, Eagles 17
Coughlin recorded one pass deflection in 4% of defensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps.
Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass deflection
This week: Bye week
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23
Johnson appeared in 9% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and 16% of special teams snaps. He recorded no stats on one target.
Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD
This week: Buccaneers @ Rams, 7:15pm Monday
Green Bay Packers
Packers 24, Jaguars 20
Martin was placed on the COVID injured/reserve list last week.
Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
This week: Packers @ Colts, 3:25pm Sunday
Houston Texans
Browns 10, Texans 7
Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded four tackles.
Season stats: 42 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Patriots @ Texans, 12pm Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals 32, Bills 30
Williams played in 53% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 24% of special teams snaps, recording no stats. He currently battling an ankle injury and is questionable to play against Seattle on Thursday.
Season stats: 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 touchdown
This week: Cardinals @ Seahawks, 7:20pm Thursday
Kansas City Chiefs
BYE WEEK
Wilson and the Chiefs were on their bye week in week 10.
Season stats: 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This week: Chiefs @ Raiders, 7:20pm Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied one tackle and played in 100% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 9% of special teams snaps. He is rated in the top 10 in the league in run defense and pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus.
Season stats: 52 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
This week: Buccaneers @ Rams, 7:15pm Monday
Carolina Panthers
Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23
Smith was called up to the main roster from the practice squad before Sunday's game with the Buccaneers. Smith tallied 13 yards on three carries in the loss.
Season stats: 3 carries, 13 yards
This week: Lions @ Panthers, 12:00 pm Sunday
NOTES:
*** Blake Cashman was on a bye week in week 10 and is uncertain to play with a hamstring injury for the Jets' week 11 matchup versus the Chargers.
