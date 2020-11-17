 Minnesota Gophers Football: Gophers in the Pros - Week 10 Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-17 22:01:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Gophers in the Pros: Week Ten

Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. rallies with teammates to make a tackle on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
Antoine Winfield Jr. rallies with teammates to make a tackle on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)
CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION
CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 32, Bills 30

Campbell recorded three tackles, and one tackle for loss in 53% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps after leaving the game with a calf injury.

Season stats: 66 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit

This week: Cardinals @ Seahawks, 7:20pm Thursday

New York Giants

Giants 27, Eagles 17

Coughlin recorded one pass deflection in 4% of defensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps.

Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass deflection

This week: Bye week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23

Johnson appeared in 9% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and 16% of special teams snaps. He recorded no stats on one target.

Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD

This week: Buccaneers @ Rams, 7:15pm Monday

Green Bay Packers

Packers 24, Jaguars 20

Martin was placed on the COVID injured/reserve list last week.

Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL

This week: Packers @ Colts, 3:25pm Sunday

Houston Texans

Browns 10, Texans 7

Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded four tackles.

Season stats: 42 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Patriots @ Texans, 12pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 32, Bills 30

Williams played in 53% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 24% of special teams snaps, recording no stats. He currently battling an ankle injury and is questionable to play against Seattle on Thursday.

Season stats: 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 touchdown

This week: Cardinals @ Seahawks, 7:20pm Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs

BYE WEEK

Wilson and the Chiefs were on their bye week in week 10.

Season stats: 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This week: Chiefs @ Raiders, 7:20pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied one tackle and played in 100% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 9% of special teams snaps. He is rated in the top 10 in the league in run defense and pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus.

Season stats: 52 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

This week: Buccaneers @ Rams, 7:15pm Monday

Carolina Panthers

Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23

Smith was called up to the main roster from the practice squad before Sunday's game with the Buccaneers. Smith tallied 13 yards on three carries in the loss.

Season stats: 3 carries, 13 yards

This week: Lions @ Panthers, 12:00 pm Sunday

NOTES:

*** Blake Cashman was on a bye week in week 10 and is uncertain to play with a hamstring injury for the Jets' week 11 matchup versus the Chargers.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}