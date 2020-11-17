Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. rallies with teammates to make a tackle on Sunday. (Photo: buccaneers.com)

CLICK HERE TO GET $75 IN NIKE GEAR WITH YOUR NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Arizona Cardinals Cardinals 32, Bills 30 Campbell recorded three tackles, and one tackle for loss in 53% of defensive snaps and 15% of special teams snaps after leaving the game with a calf injury. Season stats: 66 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit This week: Cardinals @ Seahawks, 7:20pm Thursday

New York Giants Giants 27, Eagles 17 Coughlin recorded one pass deflection in 4% of defensive snaps and 52% of special teams snaps. Season stats: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass deflection This week: Bye week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23 Johnson appeared in 9% of the Bucs' offensive snaps and 16% of special teams snaps. He recorded no stats on one target. Season stats: 10 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD This week: Buccaneers @ Rams, 7:15pm Monday

Green Bay Packers Packers 24, Jaguars 20 Martin was placed on the COVID injured/reserve list last week. Season stats: 9 tackles, 1 TFL This week: Packers @ Colts, 3:25pm Sunday

Houston Texans Browns 10, Texans 7 Murray played in 100% of the Texans' defensive snaps and recorded four tackles. Season stats: 42 tackles, 2 QB hits, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Patriots @ Texans, 12pm Sunday

Arizona Cardinals Cardinals 32, Bills 30 Williams played in 53% of the Cardinals' offensive snaps and 24% of special teams snaps, recording no stats. He currently battling an ankle injury and is questionable to play against Seattle on Thursday. Season stats: 1 reception, 4 yards, 1 touchdown This week: Cardinals @ Seahawks, 7:20pm Thursday

Kansas City Chiefs BYE WEEK Wilson and the Chiefs were on their bye week in week 10. Season stats: 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble This week: Chiefs @ Raiders, 7:20pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23 Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied one tackle and played in 100% of the Bucs' defensive snaps and 9% of special teams snaps. He is rated in the top 10 in the league in run defense and pass rush grade by Pro Football Focus. Season stats: 52 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble This week: Buccaneers @ Rams, 7:15pm Monday

Carolina Panthers Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23 Smith was called up to the main roster from the practice squad before Sunday's game with the Buccaneers. Smith tallied 13 yards on three carries in the loss. Season stats: 3 carries, 13 yards This week: Lions @ Panthers, 12:00 pm Sunday

NOTES: