TheGopherReport - Gophers in the Pros: Week Three

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied six tackles, one sack, and one pass defended in the Bucs win. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks third on the team in tackles with 23.

Johnson made his NFL debut on Sunday for Tampa Bay, playing in 31% of the Bucs offensive snaps. He did not record any stats.

Murray had five tackles, one quarterback hit, and forced a fumble in the Texans' loss to the Steelers. He played 91% of the defensive snaps.

Wilson tallied four tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble in Monday's night's win for the Chiefs.

Coughlin logged 12 special teams snaps in the Giants' loss after not playing the previous week in New York's loss to the Bears.

Campbell recorded six tackles in Sunday's loss to the Lions while 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.

*** Blake Cashman of the New York Jets has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a groin injury.

*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.