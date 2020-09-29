 TheGopherReport - Gophers in the Pros: Week Three
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-29 14:30:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Gophers in the Pros: Week Three

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!

Not a subscriber yet? Click here to get signed up
Not a subscriber yet? Click here to get signed up

Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 28, Broncos 10

Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied six tackles, one sack, and one pass defended in the Bucs win. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks third on the team in tackles with 23.

This week: Chargers at Bucs, 12 p.m. Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 28, Broncos 10

Johnson made his NFL debut on Sunday for Tampa Bay, playing in 31% of the Bucs offensive snaps. He did not record any stats.

This week: Chargers at Bucs, 12 p.m. Sunday

Houston Texans

Steelers 28, Texans 21

Murray had five tackles, one quarterback hit, and forced a fumble in the Texans' loss to the Steelers. He played 91% of the defensive snaps.

This week: Vikings at Texans, 12 p.m. Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 34, Ravens 20

Wilson tallied four tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble in Monday's night's win for the Chiefs.

This week: Patriots at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. Sunday

New York Giants

49ers 38, Giants 9

Coughlin logged 12 special teams snaps in the Giants' loss after not playing the previous week in New York's loss to the Bears.

This week: Giants at Rams, 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Arizona Cardinals

Lions 26, Cardinals 23

Campbell recorded six tackles in Sunday's loss to the Lions while 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.

This week: Cardinals at Panthers, 12 p.m. Sunday

*** Blake Cashman of the New York Jets has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a groin injury.

*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}