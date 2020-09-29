TheGopherReport - Gophers in the Pros: Week Three

Gophers in the Pros: Week Three
Keeping up with former Gophers who are playing key roles on NFL rosters throughout the 2020 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs 28, Broncos 10
Rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. tallied six tackles, one sack, and one pass defended in the Bucs win. Winfield, Jr. currently ranks third on the team in tackles with 23.
This week: Chargers at Bucs, 12 p.m. Sunday
Highest-graded rookie defenders through W3:— PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2020
🔹 Antoine Winfield Jr. - 76.8
🔹 Chase Young - 76.2 pic.twitter.com/Bhoe2dTUsY
Johnson made his NFL debut on Sunday for Tampa Bay, playing in 31% of the Bucs offensive snaps. He did not record any stats.
This week: Chargers at Bucs, 12 p.m. Sunday
Houston Texans
Steelers 28, Texans 21
Murray had five tackles, one quarterback hit, and forced a fumble in the Texans' loss to the Steelers. He played 91% of the defensive snaps.
This week: Vikings at Texans, 12 p.m. Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
Wilson tallied four tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble in Monday's night's win for the Chiefs.
This week: Patriots at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. Sunday
New York Giants
49ers 38, Giants 9
Coughlin logged 12 special teams snaps in the Giants' loss after not playing the previous week in New York's loss to the Bears.
This week: Giants at Rams, 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Arizona Cardinals
Lions 26, Cardinals 23
Campbell recorded six tackles in Sunday's loss to the Lions while 100% of the Cardinals defensive snaps.
This week: Cardinals at Panthers, 12 p.m. Sunday
*** Blake Cashman of the New York Jets has been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a groin injury.
*** Maxx Williams of the Arizona Cardinals has also been on injured reserve since Week 1 with an ankle injury.