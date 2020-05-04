News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gophers in the running with 3-star WR target out of Las Vegas

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Minnesota already has a solid group of wide receiver commitments that include Dino Kaliakmanis, Brady Boyd, and Lemeke Brockington. Naperville Central (Ill.) athlete Sam Jackson is another commit t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}