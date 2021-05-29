Gophers in the top 10 for four-star wide receiver
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!On Friday evening, four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr announced his top ten. Michigan State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Minnesota, West Vir...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news