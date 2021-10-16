Gophers knockout Nebraska 30-23

The Gophers offense was efficient offensively in the first half to build and did enough in the second half to secure a 30-23 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. With the win, Minnesota improves to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The Gopher Report has a quarter-by-quarter recap of the action below:

Chris Autman-Bell hauls in the touchdown catch against Nebraska (Photo: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports)

End of 1st Quarter: Minnesota 7, Nebraska 3

Minnesota put together a methodical 14-play, 61-yard drive that was capped off when Cole Kramer threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford to put the Gophers on the board first with a 7-0 lead. After going three-and-out in their first drive, Nebraska responds with 6-play, 43-yard drive, settling for a Connor Culp 50-yard field goal to put Nebraska on the board. Rahmir Johnson broke free for a 24-yard run on an option play, but Minnesota defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney sacked Adrian Martinez for an 8-yard loss on 3rd-and-6 to force the field goal attempt. At running back, Bryce Williams got the start for the Gophers with Mar'Keise Irving and Ky Thomas also receiving carries early on. Chris Autman-Bell already has five receptions for 41 yards in the first 15 minutes of play. Gophers have out-gained Nebraska 107 to 42 yards. They've also owned time of possession - 11:41 to 3:19.

End of 2nd Quarter: Minnesota 21, Nebraska 9

First play of the second quarter begins with a dime of a pass from Tanner Morgan to Michael Brown-Stephens for a 28-yard touchdown that put the Gophers up 14-3 with 14:53 left in the quarter. Cornhuskers had three defenders in the area of Brown-Stephens, but Morgan put the ball right where it needed to be. After two of their first three drives ended in negative yardage, Nebraska strings together a 10-play, 68-yard drive that ended when running back Rahmir Johnson scooted into the end zone for a 6-yard score. Adrian Martinez connected with Austin Allen for 20 yards on a crucial 3rd-and-10 conversion on the scoring drive. Johnson punched it into the end zone two plays later. Minnesota responds on their next possession as Chris Autman-Bell goes up and grabs a 7-yard TD pass with a Nebraska defender draped all over him to put the Gophers up 21-9 at the 1:53 mark of the second quarter. Scoring drive for Minnesota went for 9-plays, 75-yards in 3:54. Chris Autman-Bell has a career-high nine catches in the first half for 100 yards and a touchdown. Tanner Morgan was an efficient 14-15 for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. In terms of the rushing attack in the first 30 minutes, a balanced effort. Mar'Keise Irving with 28 yards, Ky Thomas and Bryce Williams 20 yards a piece, and Cole Kramer has 18. Gophers out-gained Nebraska 247 to 134 total yards and are dominating time of possession 21:45 to 8:45. Defensively, Minnesota has put a lot of pressure on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who is just 6-of-14 for 62 yards in the first half.

End of 3rd Quarter: Minnesota 21, Nebraska 16

Cam Taylor-Britt gets underneath Michael Brown-Stephens to secure an interception and touchback for Nebraska. A huge play for the Cornhuskers as Minnesota was already at the Nebraska 33-yard line in just five plays to start the third quarter. However, Nebraska went three-and-out on their ensuing possession. Tanner Morgan throws his second consecutive interception as Nebraska's Deontai Williams, which set the Huskers up at Minnesota's 45-yard line. Three plays later, Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson plunged into the end zone for a 1-yard score to cut Minnesota's lead to 21-15 with 9:39 remaining. Minnesota's defense delivered two goal-line stands to keep Nebraska out of the end zone - highlighted by Mariano Sori-Marin and Jordan Howden combining to deny Adrian Martinez on a 3rd-and-goal rush, then followed by a Tyler Nubin stoppage of Huskers rusher Jaquez Yant on 4th-and-goal.

End of 4th Quarter: Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Nebraska kicker Connor Culp misses a chip-shot 27-yard field goal attempt to open the fourth quarter to keep the Huskers deficit at 21-16. The Huskers put together a 12-play drive and pushed to the Minnesota 34-yard line, but couldn't convert on a 4th-and-10 when Minnesota linebacker Donald Willis batted Adrian Martinez's attempt to the ground with 7:11 remaining. Minnesota's defense forced Adrian Martinez into the end zone and an errand intentional grounding throw for a safety, which gave the Gophers some breathing room at 23-16 with 4:45 remaining. Bryce Williams broke off a 56-yard touchdown run for Minnesota to put the Gophers up 30-16 with 2:12 remaining. Nebraska wouldn't go away quietly though, putting together a 6-play, 75-yard scoring drive that only took one minute, ending in a 9-yard touchdown toss from Martinez to tight end Austin Allen to pull the Huskers to 30-23 with 1:12 remaining. However, Minnesota would recover the onside kick and get a much-needed first down to bled out the clock and secure the win.

Minnesota Stats Leaders Player Stats Passing Tanner Morgan 20-24, 209 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT Rushing Bryce Williams 17 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD Receiving Chris Autman-Bell 11 catches, 103 yards, 1 TD Defense Jack Gibbens 8 tackles

Purdue Stats Leaders Column 2 Column 3 Passing Adrian Martinez 18-33, 241 yards, 1 TD Rushing Rahmir Johnson 11 carries, 83 yards Receiving Austin Allen 5 catches, 121 yards, 1 TD Defense JoJo Domann 8 tackles

Offensive MVP:

After tallying a career-high in receptions (9) and 100 yards receiving alone in the first half, it's no surprise the award goes to Chris Autman-Bell, who finished the game with 11 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Defensive MVP: