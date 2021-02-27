TheGopherReport - Gophers Land 2022 QB Jacob Knuth

Schools like Army, Kansas State, and Iowa quickly joined the mix after Minnesota offered, but Knuth's Minnesota offer was a dream come true, and no time was wasted making things official. Knuth took to twitter to make his announcement.

It was just nine days ago when Harrisburg, South Dakota quarterback Jacob Knuth received an offer from Minnesota - and today, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound gunslinger is a future Gopher.

When you know, you know.

The Gopher Report had the opportunity to speak with Knuth prior to him receiving his offer, where it became clear that the interest was strong.

"I’ve been a fan of The Gophers since I was young and played games in their indoor facility as a sixth grader for The FBU National Championship team from South Dakota. Also, it doesn’t hurt that they are pretty close to home so I’ve seen them on TV since a young age," Knuth told TGR.

Head coach PJ Fleck and Offensive coordinator/QB coach Mike Sanford played a large role in identifying and landing Knuth, who is a strong believer in what is happening in Minneapolis.

"I’m a fan and I really believe Coach Fleck is building a great culture at the U of M," Knuth said. "I think his overall approach and what he’s developing is going to lead to big things for the Gophers in the BIG10."

Knuth is the third commitment for Minnesota so far in the 2022 class, joining defensive end Trey Bixby and wide receiver Kristen Hoskins.

Follow along at The Gopher Report for ongoing coverage of Knuth and more.