Gophers land commitment from 3-star RB Zach Evans

The three-star running back is currently on campus this weekend for his official visit .

Minnesota's first Summer Splash official visit weekend of the summer is off to a successful start as the Gophers picked up a commitment from Rockwall-Heath (Tex.) running back Zach Evans .

Throughout the recruiting process, Evans has communicated consistently with running backs coach Kenni Burns along with head coach P.J. Fleck, and director of on-campus recruiting Nick Murphy.

"Great coach and is really knowledgeable of the game and then off the field, just a great person," Evans told TGR last month of his relationship with Burns. "Answers the phone anytime, and just a great dude."

"He likes that I’m mature runner and that my yards after contact, and my vision when it comes to zone schemes."

"The run game is strong there, and the coaches have been consistent with communication."

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound prospect is coming off a big junior season where he tallied 1,223 yards rushing and 97 yards receiving.

He chose the Gophers over the likes of Nevada, SMU, Kansas, Iowa, Houston, and others.

Evans becomes the seventh overall commitment for Minnesota in the 2022 recruiting class - joining Columbia Heights (Minn.) tight end Spencer Alvarez, Rabun Gap (Ga.) defensive back Coleman Bryson, Tracy (Minn.) offensive tackle Tony Nelson, Harrisburg (S.D.) quarterback Jacob Knuth, Alexandria (Minn.) wide receiver Kristen Hoskins, and St. Edward (Oh.) defensive lineman Trey Bixby.