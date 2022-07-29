Gophers land commitment from Cameron Christie

Minnesota has been prioritizing Rolling Meadows (Ill.) guard Cameron Christie since offering him back in October, those efforts by Ben Johnson and his coaching staff resulted in Friday's commitment from the 6-foot-6 combo guard.

Christie chose Minnesota over the likes of Virginia, Cal, Missouri, Iowa State, Illinois, Michigan State, and others.

The Illinois native took an official visit with Minnesota back in February. He also officially visited Iowa State during the winter as well.

Christie is the younger brother of Max Christie, a five-star recruit in the 2021 class that played at Michigan State is was recently selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 35th pick of the second round.

As a junior, the younger Christie averaged 22 points per game and starred for the Illinois Wolves AAU program throughout the spring and summer.

Rolling Meadows head coach Kevin Katovich had this to say about Cameron and his overall game to PowerMizzou.com's Mitchell Forde back in June.

“He’s got a really good outside shot, he’s got a great at the rim game, but he also — which is kind of a little bit old school — he’s got a really, really good mid-range game, which I know a lot of people don’t have. And I think that’s kind of what separates him from a lot of other people is he really does just take what the defense gives him, and he’s skilled enough and smart enough where he’s able to adjust to how teams are trying to play him.”

Christie is currently the only 2023 commitment for Minnesota after Kadyn Betts recently announced his intention to reclassify to 2022 and enroll in the fall.