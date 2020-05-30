TheGopherReport - Gophers land commitment from DE Austin Booker

The three-star prospect received an offer from the Gophers back on January 30th and have been pursuing him heavily ever since.

Minnesota added their latest commitment to the 2021 class on Saturday with the commitment of Center Grove (Ind.) defensive end Austin Booker .

Here is what Booker had to say about Minnesota in an interview with The Gopher Report earlier this week:

"I've been talking to Coach (Chad) Wilt. He was the first person to offer me when he was at Cincinnati. That was my first offer and I've always respected him for that. I had planned to visit but the coronavirus cut that short and we've just been doing online visits on Zoom. I like that it's in the city and there is a lot more to do than just college football and there is a lot going on around Minnesota."

Defensive line coach Chad Wilt sees the 6-foot-5, 230-pound talent as an every down player in the Big Ten.

"He really emphasizes me being a long pass-rusher and that I can play all three downs."

The Indianapolis product chose the Gophers over the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, Duke, Indiana, Purdue, and others.

Booker becomes the 18th overall commitment for Minnesota and joins fellow defensive line commit Deven Eastern in this year's class.

The Gophers will look to add one to two more defensive lineman to the 2021 class with Kyran Montgomery, Davon Townley, Byron Murphy, Kevin Gilliam, and Terrance Butler being their top remaining targets.