Gophers land commitment from in-state TE Spencer Alvarez

Minnesota picked up their sixth commitment in the 2022 class on Thursday after Columbia Heights (Minn.) tight end Spencer Alvarez gave his verbal pledge to the Gophers after earning an offer.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound prospect had been hearing from the Gophers staff since the new year. He was also gaining interest from the likes of Iowa State and Northern Iowa as well.

During his junior season, Alvarez showed off his versatility by playing tight end, offensive tackle, defensive end, and long snapper for his high school team.

Alvarez becomes the third in-state commitment for the Gophers, joining Alexandria (Minn.) wide receiver Kristen Hoskins and Tracy (Minn.) offensive tackle Tony Nelson.

Minnesota's 2022 class is currently ranked 41st nationally and eighth in the Big Ten Conference according to Rivals.com.