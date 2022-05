Gophers Land Dartmouth Transfer Taurus Samuels

Minnesota and head coach Ben Johnson continued their recent success in the transfer portal on Monday evening when Dartmouth transfer, Taurus Samuels committed to the Gophers.

Samuels, a native of Oceanside, California joins the Minnesota program following a three-year career for the Big Green. The 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard is coming off a career season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on an average of 28.5 minutes per night.

Samuels joins former Marquette and North Carolina forward Dawson Garcia and Morehead State guard Ta'Lon Cooper as transfer portal additions to the program this offseason. All three additions have come since April 18th.