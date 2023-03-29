Ben Johnson landed some much-needed help out of the transfer portal for his 2023-2024 roster on Wednesday when Pepperdine guard Mike Mitchell Jr. announced he'd be transferring into the Gophers' program.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard out of San Jose (CA) played in 63 games for the Wave over the last two seasons, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

This season in 31 games, he posted an 11.4/4.1/5.0 statline while shooting 43.3% from the floor including 44% (73-of-166) from beyond the arc. He was also a 76.2% shooter from the free-throw line.