Gophers land G Mike Mitchell Jr in the transfer portal
Ben Johnson landed some much-needed help out of the transfer portal for his 2023-2024 roster on Wednesday when Pepperdine guard Mike Mitchell Jr. announced he'd be transferring into the Gophers' program.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard out of San Jose (CA) played in 63 games for the Wave over the last two seasons, averaging 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
This season in 31 games, he posted an 11.4/4.1/5.0 statline while shooting 43.3% from the floor including 44% (73-of-166) from beyond the arc. He was also a 76.2% shooter from the free-throw line.
Mitchell win to join a Minnesota frontcourt that currently is composed of Braeden Carrington and Cameron Christie.
Carrington played in 22 games due to missing an extended period of time with a stress fracture in his leg. In those 22 games, he averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists over 20 minutes a game. Christie, on the other hand, is a 2023 signee expected to enroll this summer. The Rivals150 prospect committed to the program over others such as Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, and Ohio State.
Mithcell with the Gophers will step into an immediate starting role and become likely one of the Gophers' top scoring options next season.
