Gophers land pledge from JUCO guard Abdoulaye Thiam

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect chose the Gophers over the likes of Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and others.

Indian State River College (Fla.) guard Abdoulaye Thiam became Minnesota's second commitment of the week on Friday evening.

This past season as a freshman, Thiam averaged 15 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 56% from the field, including 48.5% from three-point range in 24 games.

Thiam will have four years of eligibility remaining and joins three-star center Treyton Thompson in the Gophers' 2021 recruiting class.

First-year head coach Ben Johnson and his staff have added transfers Charlie Daniels (Stephen F. Austin), Jamison Battle (George Washington), Luke Loewe (William & Mary), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette), Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire), Parker Fox (Northern State), and Payton Willis (Charleston) to the roster so far this offseason.

Isaiah Ihnen is the only holdover from last year's team.

Fox is recovering from ACL, meniscus surgery and is expected to be unavailable for the upcoming season.