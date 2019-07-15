MINNEAPOLIS – With eight College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America honors during the 2018-19 academic year, the University of Minnesota and Gopher Athletics led the Big Ten for the fourth-straight year and once again finished as one of the most decorated schools in the nation.

Over the last five years, the University of Minnesota ranks third among all Division I NCAA programs with 44 CoSIDA Academic All-America merits – only Stanford and Alabama featured more honorees during that span. The last four years have seen the four highest totals of national honors in Maroon & Gold history – starting with a school record 11 selections in 2015-16 followed by nine in 2016-17, 10 in 2017-18 and eight in 2018-19.

The Gophers finished third nationally and led the Big Ten in CoSIDA Academic All-America honors last year as April Bockin (women’s soccer), Payton Jordahl (football), Gary Moore (football), Sam Renner (football), Justin Karstadt (men’s gymnastics), Chantal Nack (women’s swimming & diving), Nicole Schammel (women’s hockey) and Kiley Sabin (women’s track & field) were recognized for their work in the classroom and in competition. Karstadt and Sabin are both multi-time honorees for the Maroon & Gold.

In addition to this year’s eight Academic All-America honors, the University of Minnesota closed out the 2018-19 academic year with department records for semester grade point average (3.29), cumulative grade point average (3.27) and graduation rate (93 percent).

In tandem with the hard work of student-athletes, the athletic department’s national achievements have benefited from continued investment in academics including the Athletes Village and the Lindahl Academic Center, where all University of Minnesota student-athletes are provided with academic support and development opportunities as they work towards their degrees.

"Our student-athletes continue to excel at a high level," said director of the Lindahl Academic Center J.T. Bruett. "We have a tremendous academic staff, supportive administration and coaches who positively reinforce the importance of being a well-rounded student-athlete, but we also have great students who have a strong desire to put in the work and do the best they can in the classroom."

Started by CoSIDA in 1952, the Academic All-America program has honored 155 University of Minnesota student-athletes. To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average at their institution. Nominees are selected by CoSIDA members based on their academic and athletic achievements.