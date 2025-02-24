Gophers look for rebound victory against Northwestern

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off a tough 69-60 loss to Penn State on Saturday. While the Gophers are still in a Big Ten Tournament spot heading into the final two weeks of the 2024-25 college basketball regular season, their room for error has been significantly reduced.
Now at 14-13 (6-10) this season, the Gophers will look to rebound on Tuesday evening against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wildcats are 14-13 this season and 5-11 in Big Ten play. They notably will be without Brooks Barnhizer who was lost earlier this month with a season-ending injury.
The Wildcats started off the season strong with a 10-3 record including a win over No. 19 Illinois but since the turn of the calendar, have struggled significantly losing 10 of 14 games. Entering Tuesday night's action at Williams Arena, the Wildcats have lost six of their last eight games but are coming off a 70-49 win over Ohio State last Thursday.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs Northwestern
TV: Peacock
RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (14-13, 4-12) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-12, 6-9)
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Series History
This will be the 170th meeting all-time between Minnesota and NOrthwestren since their first meeting in February of 1909. The Gophers hold a significant advantage all-time with a 100-69 record and have won six of the last 10 matchups since 2020. The last time the two teams met was last March in Evanston, a 90-66 loss for the Gophers
RANKINGS COMPARISON
STAT COMPARISON
PROJECTED LINEUPS
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation