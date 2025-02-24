Gophers look for rebound victory against Northwestern

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off a tough 69-60 loss to Penn State on Saturday. While the Gophers are still in a Big Ten Tournament spot heading into the final two weeks of the 2024-25 college basketball regular season, their room for error has been significantly reduced.

Now at 14-13 (6-10) this season, the Gophers will look to rebound on Tuesday evening against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wildcats are 14-13 this season and 5-11 in Big Ten play. They notably will be without Brooks Barnhizer who was lost earlier this month with a season-ending injury.