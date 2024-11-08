Gophers look to continue strong start to season against Wisconsin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are off to a tremendous start this season with a 7-1-0 record and are winners of six straight games since taking a loss to Omaha in their second game of the season. After sweeping the Penn State Nittany Lions to open up Big Ten play last weekend, the Gophers will now travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Last season, the Gophers lost two of four matchujps between the two programs, losing both their matchups at home before taking one from the Badgers in Madison while also having an overtime tie. That being said, since the 2021-22 season, the Gophers have been dominant with a 7-4-1 advantage.

HOW TO WATCH:

WHERE: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisc. WHEN: 7 p.m. (Friday) / 6 p.m. (Saturday) TV/STREAMING: B1G+ RADIO: 1130 KTLK-AM / 103.5 FM

WISCONSIN PLAYERS TO KNOW

LW Quinn Finley - A 2022 third round pick of the New York Islanders, Finley leads the Badgers with seven points this season including five goals. C Gavin Morrissey - Morrisay is tied with Finley in points with seven, he has five assists and a pair of goals this season. LW Rylan Mosley - The left winger has six points in eight games including four assists. D Ben Dexheimer - The defenseman leads all Wisconsin d-men with four points, all assists.



TEAM STAT COMPARISON MINNESOTA CATEGORY Wisconsin 7-1-0 (2-0-0 B10) RECORD 2-6-0 (1-3-0 B10) 37 GOALS SCORED 14 13 GOALS ALLOWED 24 13.0% SHOOTING % 4.9% 20.0% POWERPLAY % 18.2% 89.5% PENALTY KILL% 81.0% 47.6% FACEOFF % 55.2%

PROJECTED LINES

MINNESOTA - FORWARDS Based on previous game LEFT WING CENTER RIGHT WING #17 Brody Lamb

#72 Erik Pahlsson #81 Jimmy Snuggerud #9 August Falloon

#11 Oliver Moore #74 Brodie Ziemer

#14 Beckett Hendrickson

#7 Aaron Huglen

#18 Mason Nevers

#10 Connor Kurth

#23 Jimmy Clark

#91 Matthew Wood



Minnesota Defensemen Based on previous game LEFT DEFENSE RIGHT DEFENSE #4 Mike Koster #2 Sam Rinzel #20 Luke Mittelstadt #71 Ryan Chesley #3 John Whipple #55 Leo Gruba

GOALIES Based on previous game #29 Nathan Airey - 4 GP, 4 W, 0 L, 2.00 GAA, .908 SV%

#31 Liam Souliere - 4 GP, 3 W, 1 L, 1.25 GAA, .948 SV%

#30 Zach Wiese



Wisconsin - Forwards Based on previous game LEFT WING CENTER RIGHT WING #19 Quinn Finley #7 Gavin Morrissey #12 Ryland Mosley #26 Cody Laskosky #13 Christian Fitzgerald #11 Simon Tassy #21 Ryan Botterill #18 Owen Lindmark #9 Kyle Kukkonen #16 Tyson Dyck #23 Sawyer Scholl #15 Luke Buss

Wisconsin - Defensemen Based on previous game LEFT DEFENSE RIGHT DEFENSE #2 Daniel Laatsch #22 Jack Horbach #4 Ben Dexheimer #6 Logan Hensler #20 Weston Knox #8 Jack Phelan

Wisconsin - Goalies Based on previous game #30 Tommy Scarfone - 5 GP, 1 W, 4 L, 2.59 GAA, .885 SV%

#34 William Gramme - 3 GP, 1 W, 2 L, 3.30 GAA, .851 SV% #33 Anton Castro