Gophers look to continue strong start to season against Wisconsin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are off to a tremendous start this season with a 7-1-0 record and are winners of six straight games since taking a loss to Omaha in their second game of the season.
After sweeping the Penn State Nittany Lions to open up Big Ten play last weekend, the Gophers will now travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Last season, the Gophers lost two of four matchujps between the two programs, losing both their matchups at home before taking one from the Badgers in Madison while also having an overtime tie. That being said, since the 2021-22 season, the Gophers have been dominant with a 7-4-1 advantage.
HOW TO WATCH:
WHERE: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisc.
WHEN: 7 p.m. (Friday) / 6 p.m. (Saturday)
TV/STREAMING: B1G+
RADIO: 1130 KTLK-AM / 103.5 FM
WISCONSIN PLAYERS TO KNOW
LW Quinn Finley - A 2022 third round pick of the New York Islanders, Finley leads the Badgers with seven points this season including five goals.
C Gavin Morrissey - Morrisay is tied with Finley in points with seven, he has five assists and a pair of goals this season.
LW Rylan Mosley - The left winger has six points in eight games including four assists.
D Ben Dexheimer - The defenseman leads all Wisconsin d-men with four points, all assists.
PROJECTED LINES
