Gophers lose a pair of commitments on signing day

The 2025 early signing period is officially over for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers on Wednesday signed 20 prospects but did lose two commitments in the process.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Advertisement

S Grant Grayton

As expected, the Gophers have lost a commitment from Good Counsel (MD) safety Grant Grayton. We previously reported on the boards that Grayton visited Kentucky over the weekend and that the Wildcats were positioning themselves well for a flip. On Wednesday morning, Grayton announced his decommitment from the Gophers.

It was looking in the days prior that perhaps the Gophers were going to hold onto Shane Marshall but the world of recruiting changes fast, especially in 2024. On Wednesday, Marshall flipped his commitment to Georgia Tech who was pursuing him heavily in recent weeks. Georgia and Houston also tried to flip the Georgia native from the Gophers.