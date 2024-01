Minnesota has lost a transfer portal commitment from Central Michigan defensive line transfer Quindario Lee . The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive tackle announced on X on Thursday morning that he has reopened his recruitment.

Lee originally committed to the Gophers just over two weeks ago, filling in a hole in the transfer portal class that was left by a previous FIU transfer commitment Jordan Guerad. Guerard was also committed to the Gophers for a short stint before flipping his commitment to Louisville.

The defensive tackle position is a position of need for the Gophers in the portal this offseason with the loss of Kyler Baugh due to exhausted eligibility. The defensive line will also see the departure of Chris Collins and potentially Darnell Jefferies who missed the entire season with an injury he suffered in fall camp.