TheGopherReport - Gophers make top eight for Sean Pedulla

The Gophers and assistant coach Kyle Lindsted have been after 2021 Oklahoma point guard Sean Pedulla since offering in early July. On Sunday night, Pedulla named the Gophers one of his top eight schools along with Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State, SMU, Tulsa, Virginia Tech, and Wofford.

I was able to see Pedulla live and offer a scouting report for him back in August. I was also able to speak with his AAU coach. When I spoke with Sean shortly after, and he gave his thoughts on Minnesota and how they were recruiting him.

"They have told me that I could have the opportunity to make an immediate impact," Pedulla told TGR about Minnesota. "Obviously nothing is promised and it would depend on how I develop but to me that was important that a coaching staff had faith in me and my abilities. That’s one thing I see in them that I really like."

He also got a chance to walk around the University of Minnesota campus when Team Buddy Buckets came to the city and gave us his impression.

"We got to walk around the outside of the campus and talk to some student athletes that were there and we loved it, I loved it. Very nice campus and seemed like the people were very friendly."

Pedulla told TGR he would like to take visits if the NCAA allows it, but either way he will be deciding before the school basketball season starts, which is usually November.