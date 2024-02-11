On Saturday evening, 2025 running back Kentrell Rinehart narrowed down his list of offers from nearly 20 offers to five as he announced the schools that he will be focusing on the rest of the way.

Making the cut for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound tailback is North Carolina State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Columbus, Ohio native will make offiical visits to each program this spring or summer bfore making a deicsion.

The Gophers aer one of the newest offers in Rinehart's recruitment, extending one to the three-star prosepct late lsat month. Notably, Indiana offered only a week earlier whiel Syracuse offered Rinehart in early January.

Kentucky and North Carolina State have been in on RInehart a bit longer offering him in October and December rsepctively.

During his recruitment, Rinehart has made visits to both Syracuse and Kentucky. He has not had an opportuity to visit the Gophers yet but as mentioned above does plan on taking at least an official visit to the program, head coach P.J. Fleck and running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke may also look to get him on campus for a spring practice in March or April as well.