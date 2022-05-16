Gophers Make Top Four for TE Jaxon Howard
Minnesota on Monday evening made the top four for elite in-state tight end Jaxon Howard. The New Hope (MN) native announced his top four of LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Minnesota via his Twitter account. He also announced the dates of his official visits to each school in the process.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Howard is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 5.9 while also being ranked as the nation's fifth-best tight end and the nation's 105th best player regardless of position. He's also Minnesota's highest-rated recruit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. While rated as a tight end, Howard also has quite a bit of upside on the defensive line.
Howard's official visit schedule will all happen within a two-week span starting on June 10 when he makes his official visit to Minnesota from June 10 through June 12. Five days later, he'll make his way to Ann Arbor for an official visit to Michigan (June 17-19) before ending the month with his official visits to LSU (June 21-23) and Miami (FL)(24-26).
P.J. Fleck and his staff have done a terrific job in-state so far in the 2023 recruiting cycle with four commitments from in-state prospects. They'll look to continue to keep the state locked up next month with both Howard and three-star defensive tackle Elinneus Davis taking official visits on that June 10-12 weekend. It's a weekend that is gearing up to be the Gophers' biggest of the summer.
Currently, The Gophers hold seven commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle and are the nation's 23rd-ranked recruiting class.
