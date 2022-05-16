Gophers Make Top Four for TE Jaxon Howard

Minnesota on Monday evening made the top four for elite in-state tight end Jaxon Howard. The New Hope (MN) native announced his top four of LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Minnesota via his Twitter account. He also announced the dates of his official visits to each school in the process.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Howard is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 5.9 while also being ranked as the nation's fifth-best tight end and the nation's 105th best player regardless of position. He's also Minnesota's highest-rated recruit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. While rated as a tight end, Howard also has quite a bit of upside on the defensive line.