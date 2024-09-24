PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Gophers Men's Hockey to enter season ranked in top-10

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Minnesota Golden Gophers' hockey is right around the corner and on Monday, the USCHO released its preseason rankings.

Leading the way in the preseason poll is the Denver Pioneers. The Pioneers entering their eighth season under head coach David Carle are coming off their second national championship in their years.

Boston College, Boston University, Michigan State, and North Dakota round out the top five.

That being said, the Golden Gophers are the first team on the outside of the top five, ranked No. 6 in the poll, making them the No. 2 ranked Big Ten program ahead of this season.

Michigan, Quinnipiac, Cornell, and Wisconsin follow the Gophers in the top 10. Notre Dame also made the top 20, coming in at No. 18. The only Big Ten program to not be ranked inside the preseason poll is Penn State.


The Gophers will take on St. Cloud State at St. Cloud on October 5 in an exhibition matchup.

They'll then begin their 2024 season on October 11 in Las Vegas against Air Force as part of the 2024 Ice Breaker. They'll also take on the winner of UMass and Omaha on October 12.

The Golden Gophers will then travel to Duluth for a weekend set against the Bulldogs on October 18 and 19 before finally getting to play their home opening series on October 25 against St. Thomas.

They'll start Big Ten play a few days later on November 1 against Penn State at home.

The Gophers are coming off a 23-11-5 season in which they made the NCAA Sioux Falls Regional, defeating Omaha 3-2 before losing two days later to Boston University 6-3. This upcoming season, the Gophers will look to make their fifth straight NCAA Tournament after missing three straight seasons from 2017-18 through 2019-20.



