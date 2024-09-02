Advertisement

in other news

Minnesota vs North Carolina Game Prediction

Minnesota vs North Carolina Game Prediction

The wait is almost over...

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Gophers men's basketball set to host pair of propects Thursday

Gophers men's basketball set to host pair of propects Thursday

A pair of top prospects will be on campus for Minnesota on Thursday.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group

Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group

A trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitors for Minnesota.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs North Carolina Gameday Central

Minnesota vs North Carolina Gameday Central

The long wait for Minnesota football to return is officially over.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs North Carolina: Starters as Recruits

Minnesota vs North Carolina: Starters as Recruits

A look back in time at Minnesota and North Carolina's projected starters.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Minnesota vs North Carolina Game Prediction

Minnesota vs North Carolina Game Prediction

The wait is almost over...

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Gophers men's basketball set to host pair of propects Thursday

Gophers men's basketball set to host pair of propects Thursday

A pair of top prospects will be on campus for Minnesota on Thursday.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group

Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group

A trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitors for Minnesota.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Sep 2, 2024
GOPHERS NATION TV: P.J. Fleck previews Rhode Island
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck met with the Minnesota media ahead of this Saturday's matchup against the Rhode Island Rams. See what the Gophers head man had to say below.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement