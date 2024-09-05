Advertisement

in other news

P.J. Fleck still has '100% confidence' in kicker Dragan Kesich

P.J. Fleck still has '100% confidence' in kicker Dragan Kesich

Despite a pair of misses, P.J. Fleck is confident in his kicker Dragan Kesich.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
GOPHERS NATION TV: P.J. Fleck previews Rhode Island

GOPHERS NATION TV: P.J. Fleck previews Rhode Island

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck met with the media on Saturday ahead of the Gophers matchup with Rhode Island.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
A first look at the Rhode Island Rams

A first look at the Rhode Island Rams

A first look at Minnesota's second opponent of the season, the Rhode Island Rams.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Who were the Gophers' Players of the Game against North Carolina?

Who were the Gophers' Players of the Game against North Carolina?

A look at a pair of Minnesota's top performers in their loss to North Carolina.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
How did PFF grade the Gophers' defense in their loss to UNC?

How did PFF grade the Gophers' defense in their loss to UNC?

How did PFF grade Minnesota's defense in their season opening loss?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

P.J. Fleck still has '100% confidence' in kicker Dragan Kesich

P.J. Fleck still has '100% confidence' in kicker Dragan Kesich

Despite a pair of misses, P.J. Fleck is confident in his kicker Dragan Kesich.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
GOPHERS NATION TV: P.J. Fleck previews Rhode Island

GOPHERS NATION TV: P.J. Fleck previews Rhode Island

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck met with the media on Saturday ahead of the Gophers matchup with Rhode Island.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
A first look at the Rhode Island Rams

A first look at the Rhode Island Rams

A first look at Minnesota's second opponent of the season, the Rhode Island Rams.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Sep 5, 2024
Gophers Nation TV: Watch Gophers players, coordinators preview Rhode Island
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Watch as Minnesota players and coordinators discuss last week's lost to North Carolina and preview their upcoming matchup against Rhode Island.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement