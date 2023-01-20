Getting mixed into all the news of yesterday afternoon and evening, the Minnesota Football program offered highly coveted running back Darrion Dupree on Saturday.

The four-star running back out of Mt. Carmel in Chicago has garnered offers from programs throughout the country including Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Now, the Gophers with new running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke are throwing their hats in the mix. It's not shocking that one of McKissic-Luke's first offers as the Gophers' running backs coach went to Dupree. While his profile doesn't show any offer from Northern Illinois, there is no doubt that he was highly familiar with Dupree's game and abilities.



