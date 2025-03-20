Minnesota RB Target Deuce Alston Has a Busy Spring Visit Schedule

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound Alston, who is also a standout wrestler and recently won the Alabama 7A state championship, has six visits scheduled, with potentially more to come. Currently, Alston, who holds double-digit offers, will visit Kennesaw State (March 22), Georgia Southern (March 26), Auburn (March 28), and USF (March 29) before making two trips north to Minnesota on April 5 and Wisconsin on April 19.

The Alabama standout received an offer from Minnesota in February, shortly after the arrival of new running backs coach Jayden Everett, and scheduled an official visit to Minneapolis for May earlier this month.

Since receiving the offer, Alston feels that Everett and the Gophers have made him a priority in his recruitment.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Everett," Alston told Gophers Nation. "We talk or FaceTime almost daily. It's been great talking about life, family, and football."

Minnesota currently holds four commitments in their 2026 recruiting class from four-star OL Andrew Trout, three-star defensive end Howie Johnson, three-star quarterback Owen Lansu, and three-star defensive back Justin Hopkins.