Gophers open as 12.5-point underdog to Michigan

The Gophers (2-2, 0-1) are 12.5-point underdogs to the Wolverines (3-1, 1-0). The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

The betting lines for week five games in college football have been released including Minnesota's Big Ten road opener against the top-25 ranked and defending national champions, Michigan Wolverines.

Through their first four games this season, the Gophers are 2-1-1 against the spread, covering in their shutout victories over Rhode Island and Nevada while failing to cover the spread in this Saturday's 31-14 loss to Iowa. The Gophers also had a "push" in their season opening 19-17 loss to North Carolina.

Michigan, who struggled in their first three games of the season against Fresno State, Texas, and Arkansas State, rebounded for an impressive win against USC on Saturday, defeating the Trojans 27-24. It's the first time this season that the Wolverines were able to cover the spread, entering the matchup as 4.5-point home underdog.

The Wolverines and Gophers have met 105 times since first meeting in 1892. The Wolverines hold a significant advantage in the seires with a 77-25-3 record. Since 1986, the Gophers have won just three matchups against the Wolverines.

Since the beginning of last season, MInnesota owns a 2-8 record against the spread in conference matchups, tied with USC for the worst in the conference. Michigan, however, has been the best team in the conference in covering the spread in conference matchups with an 8-2-1 record.



