Fresh off a 34-7 drubbing of Michigan State and sitting at 4-0 on the season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Purdue Boilermakers for their week five matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers (4-0, 1-0) will enter week five ranked for the first time since 2020 at No. 21 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue (2-2, 0-1) is coming off a tight home win over FAU on Saturday despite the absence of star quarterback Aiden O'Connell.