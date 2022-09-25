Fresh off a 34-7 drubbing of Michigan State and sitting at 4-0 on the season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Purdue Boilermakers for their week five matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The Gophers (4-0, 1-0) will enter week five ranked for the first time since 2020 at No. 21 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll. Purdue (2-2, 0-1) is coming off a tight home win over FAU on Saturday despite the absence of star quarterback Aiden O'Connell.
While they opened as a mere 7.5-point favorite, several books already have the Gophers as high as 10-point favorites. Don't be surprised if that line continues to rise in Minnesota's favor throughout the week. In each of their first four games, the Gophers have won by at least 27-points and have three wins of 38+ points. The over/under for the game is currently set at 53 points.
The Big Ten West clash between the Gophers and Boilermakers is currently set for an 11:00 a.m. local time kickoff and will be televised on ESPN2.