Gophers OT Aireontae Ersery named AP Preseason All-American

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery is considered one of the best offensive tackles in the country and on Monday earned another preseason honor.

The Associated Press released its annual preseason All-America teams and among those included was Ersery. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle out of Kansas City, Missouri was named a second-team preseason All-American alongside Oregon offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.

Eressery was an AP First Team All-Big Ten selection for his efforts on the field as he started all 13 games at left tackle for the Gophers.

Over the course of 841 total snaps last season, Ersery allowed just two sacks per Pro Football Focus and 15 total pass pressures. He graded out as one of the top offensive lineman in the country and is also a phenomenal run blocker, a major proponent of the Gophers rushing success last season. With Ersery's help, the Gophers ran for over 2,200 yards as a team last season. Ersery has started 26 straight games for the Gophers dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season.

On top of being an AP preseason All-American, Ersery was also named to the watchlist for the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy this preseason. Ersery and the Golden Gophers will begin their 2024 season on August 29 against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Huntington Bank Stadium.


