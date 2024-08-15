Minnesota football and baseball commitment Luke Ryerse has earned preseason All-American honors. The dual-sport athlete who flipped his commitment to the Gophers late last month has earned fourth team preseason All-American honors by Chris Sailer Kicking.

Ryerse was originally committed to playing at Alabama at the next level, also committed to the Crimson Tide for football and baseball. However after the coaching changes at Alabama this offseason, Ryerse reconsidered his commitment and eventually flipped to the Gophers in July.

"I would like to thank Coach Saban and Coach Vaughn and their staffs for offering me the opportunity to play two sports at Alabama," Ryerse said via his X account at the time of his decison. "Due to recent changes on the football staff, I have decommitted.

I am excited to share that I have flipped my commitment and will represent my home state at the University of Minnesota for football and baseball," he added. "Huge thanks to Coach Fleck, Coach McDevitt, and their staffs for the opportunity to punt and pitch for the Gophers, while pursuing a business degree!"