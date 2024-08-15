Gophers punter commit earns preseason All-American honors
Minnesota football and baseball commitment Luke Ryerse has earned preseason All-American honors. The dual-sport athlete who flipped his commitment to the Gophers late last month has earned fourth team preseason All-American honors by Chris Sailer Kicking.
Ryerse was originally committed to playing at Alabama at the next level, also committed to the Crimson Tide for football and baseball. However after the coaching changes at Alabama this offseason, Ryerse reconsidered his commitment and eventually flipped to the Gophers in July.
"I would like to thank Coach Saban and Coach Vaughn and their staffs for offering me the opportunity to play two sports at Alabama," Ryerse said via his X account at the time of his decison. "Due to recent changes on the football staff, I have decommitted.
I am excited to share that I have flipped my commitment and will represent my home state at the University of Minnesota for football and baseball," he added. "Huge thanks to Coach Fleck, Coach McDevitt, and their staffs for the opportunity to punt and pitch for the Gophers, while pursuing a business degree!"
Here is what Chris Sailer kicking had to say about the Minnesota native.
"Luke is a phenomenal high school punting and kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a big time leg. His punting is a major strength. Luke punts for a nice combination of distance and hang time. He averages 45+ yards, with 4.5+ hang time. His best balls measure 50+ yards, with 5.0+ hang time. Luke is also a tremendous kicking talent. Luke does an excellent job on field goal. He hits a pure, accurate ball, gets the ball up quick and has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. He drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.0+ hang time. A competitor who thrives under pressure. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. Luke is a fine young man with a great attitude and work ethic. Big time combo prospect. "
