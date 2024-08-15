PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Gophers punter commit earns preseason All-American honors

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota football and baseball commitment Luke Ryerse has earned preseason All-American honors. The dual-sport athlete who flipped his commitment to the Gophers late last month has earned fourth team preseason All-American honors by Chris Sailer Kicking.

Ryerse was originally committed to playing at Alabama at the next level, also committed to the Crimson Tide for football and baseball. However after the coaching changes at Alabama this offseason, Ryerse reconsidered his commitment and eventually flipped to the Gophers in July.

"I would like to thank Coach Saban and Coach Vaughn and their staffs for offering me the opportunity to play two sports at Alabama," Ryerse said via his X account at the time of his decison. "Due to recent changes on the football staff, I have decommitted.

I am excited to share that I have flipped my commitment and will represent my home state at the University of Minnesota for football and baseball," he added. "Huge thanks to Coach Fleck, Coach McDevitt, and their staffs for the opportunity to punt and pitch for the Gophers, while pursuing a business degree!"

Here is what Chris Sailer kicking had to say about the Minnesota native.

"Luke is a phenomenal high school punting and kicking prospect. He is a great looking athlete with a big time leg. His punting is a major strength. Luke punts for a nice combination of distance and hang time. He averages 45+ yards, with 4.5+ hang time. His best balls measure 50+ yards, with 5.0+ hang time. Luke is also a tremendous kicking talent. Luke does an excellent job on field goal. He hits a pure, accurate ball, gets the ball up quick and has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. He drives the ball 65+ yards, with 4.0+ hang time. A competitor who thrives under pressure. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. Luke is a fine young man with a great attitude and work ethic. Big time combo prospect. "

