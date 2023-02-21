Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis joins IFA for NIL representation
Minnesota's projected starting quarterback for the 2023 season has joined IFA for NIL representation purposes the company announced on Tuesday morning.
Kaliakmanis joins the likes of Clemson's Xavier Thomas, Wisconsin's Jordan Tucker, and LSU's Jaxon Howard, a Minnesota native as collegiate standouts that they represent.
"I believe that Athan has the character, makeup, and pedigree to be a very special player over the next several years," IFA founder and president Blake Barartz said in a media release on Monday. "However, what really excites me is Athan's heart and his passion for helping others, which is ultimately what really matters," Baratz added.
This past season, Kaliakmanis recorded a 54.1% completion percentage to go alongside 946 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Gophers to a 3-2 record as well over five starts.
Over the last year, the NIL situation around the Minnesota football program and the university as a whole has taken quite a few steps forward including the launching of the Twin Cities NIL Club as well as the NIL marketplace which allows businesses and fans to connect directly with student-athletes.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.