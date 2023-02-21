Minnesota's projected starting quarterback for the 2023 season has joined IFA for NIL representation purposes the company announced on Tuesday morning. Kaliakmanis joins the likes of Clemson's Xavier Thomas, Wisconsin's Jordan Tucker, and LSU's Jaxon Howard, a Minnesota native as collegiate standouts that they represent.



Vincent Carchietta (USA TODAY) (Vincent Carchietta (USA TODAY))

"I believe that Athan has the character, makeup, and pedigree to be a very special player over the next several years," IFA founder and president Blake Barartz said in a media release on Monday. "However, what really excites me is Athan's heart and his passion for helping others, which is ultimately what really matters," Baratz added.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBJRkEgZmFtaWx5LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FhamtfMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGFhamtfMjM8L2E+IOKAvO+4jzxicj48YnI+V2UgYXJlIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8g YW5ub3VuY2UgdGhhdCB0aGUgc3RhcnRpbmcgUUIgYXQgdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNp dHkgb2YgTWlubmVzb3RhIGhhcyBzaWduZWQgd2l0aCB1cyBmb3IgTklMIHJl cHJlc2VudGF0aW9uLiBBdGhhbiBpcyB0aGUgcXVpbnRlc3NlbnRpYWwgcGVy c29uIHRoYXQgd2Ugc3RyaXZlIHRvIHdvcmsgd2l0aC4gRm9yIHRoZSBmdWxs IHByZXNzIHJlbGVhc2U6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xcWVlcXZT Nnh1Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vMXFlZXF2UzZ4dTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ozTXVxcDl2MDIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96M011cXA5 djAyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRlYW0gSUZBIChAVGVhbUlGQSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZWFtSUZBL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4MDYy MjA1NjUxMzkwNDY0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIx LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=