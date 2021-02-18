Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds to help pace Indiana (12-9, 7-7) to an 82-72 win over Minnesota (13-9, 6-9) on Wednesday night in Bloomington.

For the Gophers, the road woes continued as they remain winless (0-8) away from the friendly confines of Williams Arena.

The Hoosiers went on a 18-4 run midway through the first half to distance themselves from Minnesota.

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. and Marcus Carr led the way for the Gophers, each scoring 19 points apiece.

Brandon Johnson tallied 12 points and Tre Williams chipped in 11.

Minnesota junior guard Gabe Kalscheur was unavailable for the game and is out indefinitely after suffering a hand injury in practice.

The Gophers will host Illinois on Saturday.