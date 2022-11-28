Gophers S Jalen Glaze announces intents to enter transfer portal
One day after defensive lineman Gage Keys announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, Minnesota safety Jalen Glaze announced his own intentions.
The 2020 signee who played in six games for the Gophers this fall made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.
The Florida native committed to the Gophers in June of 2019 over offers from Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miss State, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Virginia, and West Virginia among others.
During the 2020 season, his first with the program, Glaze appeared in four games, mostly on special teams before playing on special teams in all 13 games of the 2021 season. This regular season, he would become a rotational player for the Gophers in the secondary playing bother corner and safety, playing a total of 49 snaps over six games.
