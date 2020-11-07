Minnesota (1-2) secured their first win of the season on Saturday evening with a 41-14 road victory over Illinois (0-3). The Gophers offense nearly doubled the Fighting Illini in total yards while Minnesota's defense took a big step forward in preventing big plays and getting pressure in the backfield. The Gopher Report provides a quarter by quarter recap of the action below:

Rashod Bateman had a big day against Illinois (Photo: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

1ST QUARTER:

## 10:00 - FUMBLE, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim rush for 5 yards, Jake Hansen forced fumble and recovered by Isaiah Gay. * 3:39 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Treyson Potts with a nine-yard rush (11 plays, 93 yards in 4:24) - Minnesota 7, Illinois 0 QUARTER RECAP: Minnesota was aggressive in the passing game on their first drive, passing on five of six plays before being forced to punt. Rashod Bateman got involved early and finished the quarter with four receptions for 73 yards. The Gophers converted three different third-and-long plays on their scoring drive that led to the Potts touchdown. Minnesota tallied 157 yards of total offense, 107 of those through the air while gathering seven first downs. The Gophers defense stepped up big, holding the Illini to a three-and-out on their opening drive and only giving up 46 total yards in the quarter and keeping Illinois off the scoreboard. Esezi Otomewo had three tackles and a sack in the first stanza.

2ND QUARTER:

* 13:23 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Rashod Bateman with a 5-yard catch from Tanner Morgan (6 plays, 61 yards in 1:58) - Minnesota 14, Illinois 0 * 8:09 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim one-yard run (8 plays, 77 yards in 4:08) - Minnesota 21, Illinois 0 * 5:32 - TOUCHDOWN, ILLINOIS; Mike Epstein one-yard run (6 plays, 83 yards in 2:33) - Minnesota 21, Illinois 7 * :24 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim two-yard run (10 plays, 75 yards in 5:08) - Minnesota 28, Illinois 7 QUARTER RECAP: Minnesota kept the offensive momentum they received late in the first quarter and rolled it over into the second quarter. The Gophers leaned more on the running attack in the second quarter, compiling 115 yards on 15 carries total which led to two scores by Mohamed Ibrahim. Illinois running back Mike Epstein broke loose for a 63-yard run that eventually led to Epstein scoring on a one-yard run to put the Illini on the board. Otherwise, Minnesota's defense has been steady with Boye Mafe collecting the Gophers' second sack of the day in the quarter.

HALFTIME STATS:

3RD QUARTER:

* :21 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim one-yard run (7 plays, 71 yards in 3:53) - Minnesota 35, Illinois 7 QUARTER RECAP: Illinois broke through on three consecutive chunk plays on their opening offensive drive and found themselves on Minnesota's 10-yard line before shooting themselves in the foot with a personal foul penalty followed by a fumble for a 23-yard loss. The Gophers offense came alive late in the quarter with Mohamed Ibrahim collecting 35 yards rushing and hauling in a nine-yard pass during a seven play, 71-yard drive that was capped by Ibrahim's one-yard touchdown run.

4TH QUARTER:

# 12:24 - INTERCEPTION, ILLINOIS; Devon Witherspoon interception on pass attempt to Rashod Bateman * 11:30 - TOUCHDOWN, ILLINOIS; Josh Imatorbhebhe 52-yard catch from Coran Taylor (3 plays, 79 yards in :54) - Minnesota 35, Illinois 14 * 8:27 - TOUCHDOWN, MINNESOTA; Mohamed Ibrahim four-yard run (5 plays, 62 yards in 2:58) - Minnesota 41, Illinois 14 (missed XP) QUARTER RECAP: Illinois got a little bit of a pulse after a Devon Witherspoon interception was turned into a touchdown for the Fighting Illini on a Josh Imatorbhebhe 52-yard catch. However, the Gophers responded on their next possession with Ibrahim crossing the goal-line for a fourth time on the night and ending any hopes of a comeback for Illinois.

FINAL: MINNESOTA 41, ILLINIOS 14

GAME MVP:

Without a question, Mohamed Ibrahim, who put together his second-consecutive game with at least 200+ yards rushing and four touchdowns. He finished with 224 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. Ibrahim also hauled in two catches for 31 yards.

FINAL STATS: