Gophers set for busy weekend of transfer visits

It will be a busy weekend of official visits for the Minnesota Golden Gophers when it comes to hosting transfer portal players. Gophers Nation below takes a look at what names have been confirmed to be on campus this weekend.
It will be a busy weekend of official visits for the Minnesota Golden Gophers when it comes to hosting transfer portal players. Gophers Nation below takes a look at what names have been confirmed to be on campus this weekend.
A pair of key defenders are set to return for the Gophers next season.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers' full 2025 schedule has been released.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting Illinois State defensive end Steven Curtis for an official visit.
A quick look at the players Minnesota extended an offer to on the first day of the winter transfer portal window
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting Stony Brook defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence for a visit on Friday.
A pair of key defenders are set to return for the Gophers next season.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers' full 2025 schedule has been released.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting Illinois State defensive end Steven Curtis for an official visit.