Gophers shut out Colorado 30-0 for second win of the season

Minnesota used a suffocating defensive effort and their usual ground-and-pound attack on offense to shut out Colorado on Saturday, 30-0.

The Gophers held the Buffaloes to just 63 total yards in the lopsided effort. Defensively, Boye Mafe and Thomas Rush each recorded two sacks while linebacker Jack Gibbens led Minnesota with six total tackles, including one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Offensively, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell made his season debut on Saturday, hauling in four catches for 79 yards.

However, Minnesota's ground game was the story as Trey Potts put together another stellar performance with 121 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

The Gophers had 441 total yards of offense, 277 of those via the running game.

Minnesota improves to 2-1 on the season and will host Bowling Green on September 25th.

Colorado drops to 1-2 on the year and will play at Arizona State next weekend.